Call to Artists
Sept. 8 — Deadline, Artists of the Gorge Exhibition, Stevenson Community Library, 120 N.W. Vancouver Ave., Stevenson. Exhibition will be Oct. 1-30; juror awards announced Oct. 1 and People’s Choice award Nov. 1. More info at fvrl.org/artists-gorge or 360-906-4823.
On Stage
Aug. 20-22 — “The Breath of Life” at Columbia Center for the Arts. Staged reading; Aug. 20 is a fundraiser for CCA and begins at 5:30 p.m.; Aug. 21-22 at 6 p.m. More info at columbiaarts.org.
Reunions
Aug. 27-29 — The Dalles High School Class of 1980. Aug. 27, 6:30 p.m. at Spookys (no host); Aug. 28, 5:30 p.m. at Bargeway Pub (dinner); Aug. 29, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Riverfront Park (for 1979-1981, TDHS/Wahtonka). For more info contact Sharlene Bonham (TDHS) at 541-506-3449 or Melainie Baillie at Classof80go@yahoo.com.
Children and Teens
Aug. 9 — Millie’s Place Play & Learn Session, 10-11:30 a.m. at Mike’s Ice Cream, 504 Oak, Hood River. For preschool-aged children and their grownups.
Aug. 11 — Millie’s Place Play & Learn Session, 10-11:30 a.m. at at Odell Community Park, Tamarack Road. For preschool-aged children and their grownups.
Aug. 16 — Millie’s Place Play & Learn Session, 9-10:30 a.m. at the Library Garden, 502 State St., Hood River. For preschool-aged children and their grownups.
Aug. 18 — Millie’s Place Play & Learn Session, 9-10:30 a.m. on the Doppio Patio, 310 Oak St., Hood River. For preschool-aged children and their grownups.
Tuesdays — Hood River Squares Chess Club Weekly Tournament, 5-7 p.m. Free online chess through lichess.org; click “Community” tab under “Teams.” All abilities are welcome; individuals can also make challenges any time, and games can be played at any pace. For more information on joining, email Justin at sushiokalani@gorge.net.
Tuesdays — Sea Scouts, 7-8:30 p.m. downstairs at The Dalles UCC, 111 E. Fifth St. (marine branch of Boy Scouts). Open to all teens ages 14-20. Bring mask. Info at 707- 363-5353 or ssfreedom399@gmail.com.
Wednesdays — Online Teen Hangout, 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Games, chat, etc. Email rachelt@hoodriverlibrary.org to join. For teens.
Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays — Virtual Storytime, 10:30-11 a.m., sponsored by Wasco County Library. Wednesday is for babies (birth to 18 months), Thursday is for toddlers and Friday for preschoolers. For information on how to join, contact thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com or 541-296-2815.
Thursdays — Storytime on Facebook, 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by the Hood River County Library District. Join Teacher Jana each week for stories and songs.
Fridays — Children’s Activity, 3-4 p.m. at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Includes bible study, mission study and fun. Ages 5-12. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
Community Events
Aug. 10 — Public Utility District No. 1 of Klickitat County Board of Commissioners’ Meeting, 2 p.m.; call in number option: 844-621-3956 (Access Code: 146 567 0069). Meetings are now open to the public, with attendees adhering to published state COVID-19 guidelines.
Aug. 10 — Growing Oregon Gardeners: Level Up Series, 3 p.m. via Zoom. Season Extension Techniques with Heather Stoven and Nicole Sanchez. Hosted by OSU horticulture experts. Free, open to public. Register at extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/growing-oregon-gardeners-level-series.
Aug. 10 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. via Zoom (in-person meetings are suspend due to COVID); for a link, email belinda.ballah@co.hood-river.or.us. Open to anyone who lost a loved one to suicide. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
Aug. 12 — Carson Mobile Farmers Market, noon to 2 p.m. at Backwoods Brewing Company, 1162 Wind River Highway; Cascade Locks Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at 300 S.W. WaNaPa Street.
Aug. 12 — Families in the Park, 7 p.m. at Jackson Park, Hood River. Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts. Eyeopeners Lions Club serves chicken or vegetable fajitas beginning at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Aug. 13-15 — Cruise the Gorge Events. “Neon Cruise” Aug. 13, 7 p.m., downtown The Dalles. “Show and Shade” Aug. 14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sorosis Park; Parade of Champions and awards, 3 p.m.; Eagles dinner, 5-11 p.m. at The Dalles Eagle Lodge, 2006 W. Seventh. Dufur Classic, Aug. 15, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Dufur Community Park.
Aug. 14 — Upper Valley Community Yard Sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hutson Museum, Parkdale. Yard sale, clothes and equipment swap.
Aug. 15-23 — Klickitat County Fair and Rodeo August, at the fairgrounds in Goldendale. More at klickitatcountyfair.com or www.facebook.com/klickitatcounty.fair.
Aug. 16 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
Aug. 17 — Jaime Herrera Beutler Telephone Town Hall, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; call 1-877-229-8493, passcode 116365. Questions and comments to JHB.house.gov/contact.
Aug. 19 — Odell Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at Oregon Child Development Coalition, 3485 Early Road.
Aug. 19 — Families in the Park, 7 p.m. at Jackson Park, Hood River. Sister Mercy. Eyeopeners Lions Club serves hamburgers and hotdogs beginning at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Aug. 19-22 — Wasco County Fair and Rodeo, 81849 Fairgrounds Road, Tygh Valley. More at www.facebook.com/wascofair.
Aug. 20 — Mercado del Valle Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at Atkinson Drive, downtown Odell.
Aug. 21 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hood River Garbage Service, 3440 Guignard Drive. For more info, call Tri-County Hazardous Waste & Recycling, 541-506-2636, or visit www.tricountyrecycle.com.
Aug. 22 — Wasco County Youth Livestock Auction, 9 a.m. at the Wasco County Fairgrounds, Hunt Park, Tygh Valley. To join The Dalles Chamber Livestock Pool, call 541-296-2231 or email Jes-sie@TheDallesChamber.com no later than 3 p.m. on Aug. 20.
Aug. 26 — Carson Mobile Farmers Market, noon to 2 p.m. at Backwoods Brewing Company, 1162 Wind River Highway; Cascade Locks Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at 300 S.W. WaNaPa Street.
Aug. 26 — Crop Talk, 5:30-7 p.m. For a link, email Dan@ ucdwa.org. Klickitat Canyon Winery. Sponsored by Gorge Grown Food Network, Underwood Conservation District and OSU Extension and held every fourth Thursday.
Aug. 26 — Families in the Park, 7 p.m. at Jackson Park, Hood River. Jennifer Batten and Full Steam. Eyeopeners Lions Club serves chicken or vegetable fajitas beginning at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Aug. 27-Sept. 6 — Volunteers Needed at Oregon State Fair. Oregon Retired Educators need volunteers to host 1912 Criterion School (located on fairgrounds). Work in pairs, “meet & greet” three hour shifts. Free parking, admission. Contact Carol Greeno at 503-362-6015 if interested.
Aug. 28 — Riverhawk Run, 9 a.m. at Sorosis Park, The Dalles. 3K Run/Walk 5K Run/Walk; prizes for top three in all divisions and races. $10 Pre-Registration for adults, $5 for under 18. $15 Registration the day of (8-8:45 a.m.)
Aug. 28 — The Dalles Moose Lodge 2075 Ribbon Cutting and Community Block Party, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the lodge, 212 E. Second St., The Dalles. Food, live music, bounce houses, family games, beer garden (for purchase) and more. Info at ww.facebook.com/mooselodge2075 (click “events” tab).
Aug. 28 — Eclipsed! Fundraiser, 6 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium, The Dalles. Dinner and play begin at 7 p.m. Masked ball, dinner theater with audience participation and murder mystery. Tickets at Klindt’s or The Civic Box office, 541-298-8533. Limited tickets available.
Sept. 1 — Mid-Columbia Economic Development District Strategy Meeting: Strategies. Virtual meeting; visit mcedd.org/strategy/get-involved to participate. More info at Jessica@mcedd.org, and 541-296-2266.
Sept. 2 — Odell Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at Oregon Child Development Coalition, 3485 Early Road.
Sept. 2 — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) of the Gorge, 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom (in-person meet-ings are suspend due to COVID); for a link, email susanbgabay@gmail.com or margiest@centurylink.net. Provides a monthly support group meeting for caregivers, friends, and family members of persons with mental illness, meeting the first Thursday of the month.
Sept. 3 — Mercado del Valle Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at Atkinson Drive, downtown Odell.
Sept. 4 — Lyle Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14.
Sept. 6 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
Sept. 9 — Carson Mobile Farmers Market, noon to 2 p.m. at Backwoods Brewing Company, 1162 Wind River Highway; Cascade Locks Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at 300 S.W. WaNaPa Street.
Sept. 9 — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Steak Feed, 4:30-7 p.m. at Sorosis Park, The Dalles. Annual fundraiser; to-go boxes available. Tickets thru Eventbrite or any Kiwanis member.
Sept. 11 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event (for rural households and small businesses), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mid Valley Market, 3380 Odell Highway, Odell. For more info, call Tri-County Hazardous Waste & Recycling, 541-506-2636, or visit www.tricountyrecycle.com.
Sept. 11 — Lyle Grange Meeting, 11 a.m. at Columbia Grange 87 off Old Highway 8 near Canyon Road; potluck at noon.
Sept. 14 — Growing Oregon Gardeners: Level Up Series, 3 p.m. via Zoom. Gardening with Native Plants for Pollinators with Gail Langellotto. Hosted by OSU horticulture experts. Free, open to public. Register at ex-tension.oregonstate.edu/mg/growing-oregon-gardeners-level-series.
Sept. 14 — Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group, 5:30-630 p.m. via Zoom (in-person meetings are suspend due to COVID); for a link, email belinda.ballah@co.hood-river.or.us. Open to anyone who lost a loved one to suicide. Meets second Tuesday of the month.
Sept. 16 — Odell Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at Oregon Child Development Coalition, 3485 Early Road.
Sept. 17 — Mercado del Valle Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at Atkinson Drive, downtown Odell.
Sept. 17-19 — Gorge Artists Open Studios Tour, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at various studios throughout the Gorge. Info on the Otocast app or gorgeartists.org.
Sept. 18 — Hazardous Waste Collection Event (for rural households and small businesses), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wasco County Fairgrounds, Tygh Valley. For more info, call Tri-County Hazardous Waste & Recy-cling, 541-506-2636, or visit www.tricountyrecycle.com.
Sept. 20 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. No potluck; masks required.
Sept. 23 — Carson Mobile Farmers Market, noon to 2 p.m. at Backwoods Brewing Company, 1162 Wind River Highway; Cascade Locks Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at 300 S.W. WaNaPa Street.
Sept. 23 — Crop Talk, 5:30-7 p.m. For a link, email Dan@ ucdwa.org. Raíces Cooperative FarmSponsored by Gorge Grown Food Network, Underwood Conservation District and OSU Extension.
Sept. 30 — Parkdale Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at Parkdale Fire Station, 4895 Baseline Drive.
Ongoing
Now — Free Organ Lessons. By Garry Estep, Zion Lutheran organist; for individuals or groups for those who play piano and would like to learn how to play a pipe organ. By appointment; contact estepgarry@gmail.com for info.
Thru Aug. 14 — Hood River County Library Summer Reading. For birth thru adult, online or in person. Sign up at hoodriverlibrary.org/summer-reading. Full events calendar at www.hoodriverlibrary.org/events.
Daily — Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. More information at www.gorgediscovery.org or call 541-296-8600.
Monday, Wednesday and Saturday — NU-2-U Shop Open, 9 a.m. to noon at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W. Ninth, The Dalles. Enter via front desk; masks required. No trying on clothes, no refunds. Donations of clothing items now accepted. More information at 541-296-4788.
Monday, Wednesday and Friday — Strong Women, 10-11 a.m. at the Cascade Locks cemetery.
Monday thru Friday — Klickitat Senior Services Telephone Support, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Goldendale, 509-773-3757; White Salmon, 509-493-3068; or Toll Free, 1- 800-447-7858. Staff will direct callers to available resources, assist with online benefit applications and issues with Social Security and Medicare. Seniors can also call for essential grocery delivery, prescription pickup or food bank needs.
Tuesdays in August — Free Food Boxes for Kids, 9-11 a.m. at Mid Valley Elementary, Odell. Sponsored by FISH and Columbia Gorge Food Bank.
Tuesdays — Movement and Yoga, 10 a.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall. Pay what you can if you can; all are welcome. Bring your own mat. Questions to cindy@yogavisual.com.
Tuesdays — White Salmon Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. at Rheingarten Park; thru Sept. 14.
Tuesdays — Harmony of the Gorge Chorus, 6:30-8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bingen. Masks, social distancing. Info at 541-490-2481.
Tuesdays, Sept. 21-Nov. 16 — Mommy Wellness, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom; register at 541-296-7319 or visit mcmc.net. Sept. 21: Introduction, Yoga & Home Exercise Programs; Sept. 28: Infant Biomechanics, Breastfeeding, & Lactation Support and Ab Lab; Oct. 5: Infant Massage and Baby Sign; Oct. 12: Return to Running & Exercise; Oct. 19: Early Child Development & Feeding; Oct. 26: Maternal Mental Health and Post Belly Workout; Nov. 2: Nutrition for Mom & Baby and Kegels, Bladder Health, & Exercise; Nov. 9: Sexual Healing, Scar Management & Exercise; Nov. 16: Post-Partum Exercise, Restful Sleep & Mindfulness for Moms.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us).
Wednesdays — Gorge Grown Mobile Farmers Markets, May thru October. Moro, first and third Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. at Huskey’s 97 Market, 106 Main St.; Maupin, second and fourth Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. at Kaiser Park, 506 Deschutes Ave.; The Dalles, every Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at The Dalles Transit Center, 802 Chenowith Loop Road. Market info, COVID guidelines at www.gorgegrown.com.
First & Third Wednesday — Lyle Good Food Pantry, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Drive-thru service during COVID restrictions. Come in, apply and take food home the same day.
Wednesdays & Saturdays thru August — Thrift Shop, 9 a.m. to noon at Hood River Valley Christian Church, Hood River. Volunteers needed to work shifts at the shop; call 541-806-4011 for details.
Thursdays — Take Pounds Off Sensible (TOPS) Support Group, 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at Zion Church, 10th and Union, The Dalles. First meeting is free.
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Meetings, noon at Spooky’s, The Dalles. Visitors welcome. More information at www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Aug. 12: David Warden, new executive director of Mid-Columbia Medical Center Health Foundation; Aug. 19: School Board Member Rebecca Thistlethwaite reports on the North Wasco Co. Education Foundation; Aug. 26: Club business; Aug. 29: Kiwanians serve Community Meal.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Thursday, Friday, and Saturday — The Original Wasco County Courthouse Open, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 410 West Second Place, The Dalles. Masks required and COVID-19 precautions observed. Admission free to members and $3 per adult; families welcome.
Fridays — Gorge Women in Black, Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. at the corner of Fifth and Oak, Hood River. Standing in silence for peace and justice. More on Facebook.
Fridays — Bilingual Conversation Series, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/88382995731. Casual language exchange; part English and part Spanish. Sponsored by Hood River County Library District.
Fridays — Hood River Mobile Farmers Market, noon-2 p.m. at Hawk’s Ridge Assisted Living, 1795 Eighth Street thru October; Lyle Mobile Farmers Market, 4-6 p.m. at Lyle Activity Center, 308 Klickitat Street thru October.
Saturdays — Master Gardener Plant Clinics, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Saturday, Dickey Farms, 806 W. Steuben St., Bingen; third Saturday, Tum A Lum Lumber, 408 Highway 35, Hood River; second, fourth and fifth Saturdays, Hood River Supply, 1945 12th St., Hood River. Public invited to ask home gardening questions for Master Gardener recommendations. Bring a sample or photo of the pest, plant disease or concern.
Saturdays — Gorge Grown Farmers Markets: Hood River Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot thru Nov. 30; Goldendale Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 903 E. Broadway thru Sept. 25; The Dalles Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at City Park on Union Street thru Oct. 9 (interested volunteers, email tdfmvolunteer@gmail.com); Stevenson Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the waterfront, 140 SW Cascade Ave., thru Oct. 9. Market info, COVID guidelines at www.gorgegrown.com.
Saturdays — Grief Share, 10 a.m. to noon in the fellowship hall at Tucker Road Baptist Church, 1450 Tucker Road, Hood River. Contact Pastor Dean for more info at 360-944-0964.
Saturdays — Historical Twin Bridges Museum, noon to 5 p.m. at 403 E. Klickitat St., Lyle. Admission by donation. Thru Sept. 4.
