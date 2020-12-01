What’s Happening is a free service of Columbia Gorge News and may be edited for length. Items can also be found online on the Columbia Gorge News website (Gorge Life tab); calendar items are updated daily. Send items to trishaw@gorgenews.com.
Fundraisers
Dec. 5-6 — U-Pick, We Cut Christmas Trees, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mt. Hood Town Hall, 6675 Highway 35, Mt. Hood. Proceeds benefit the Town Hall’s building and restoration fund.
Thru Dec. 6 — Trout Lake WA Class of 2021 Online Auction Fundraiser, starting at noon on Nov. 29 at noon and ending at 5 p.m. on Dec. 6 on Facebook. Benefit for Trout Lake Community Foundation scholarships.
Thru Dec. 20 — Christmas Tree Sales Benefit for The Next Door, Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thomas Tree Farm, 3974 Portland Drive, Hood River. U-cut; $5 from every tree donated to The Next Door. Masks required. Dogs on leashes welcome.
Children and Teens
Dec. 5-31 — “Blast Off!” Theater production by Teatro Milagro in partnership with Oregon Cultural Trust and Columbia Center for the Arts. Free; go to columbiaarts.org to watch at any time. Bilingual viewing available. All ages.
Community Events
Dec. 2 — Delta Kappa Meeting, 4 p.m. For information and location, call Debbie at 541-387-0280.
Dec. 2-3 — 34th Annual Project “ELFF” Canned Food Drive, 6-9 p.m. in The Dalles and Dallesport. Drop off food donation at the closest school or college, or the closest fire station. Sponsored by Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue Volunteer Association, The Salvation Army, St. Vincent DePaul and Dallesport Fire District.
Dec. 3 — Public Comment on the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge Replacement Project Supplemental Draft Environmental Impact Statement, 5:30-7 p.m. online; short presentation followed by public comment opportunity. Comments accepted through Jan. 4. More info on comments and meeting at bit.ly/HoodRiverBridge.
Thru Dec. 4 — Deadline to Apply: Husum BZ Community Council has two council member positions up for election on Jan. 4, 2021. Candidates should email husumbzcommunitycouncil@gmail.com by Dec. 4. For more info visit facebook.com/HusumBZ.
Dec. 4 — Hood River Holiday Kick-off Party and Fire Truck Parades. Four nights of lighted fire truck parades thru a different part of Hood River County in collaboration with local fire departments. Virtual community holiday tree lighting at 7 p.m. More information at business.visithoodriver.com/events.
Dec. 4-6 — Christmas in the Gorge, downtown Stevenson. Kicks off Dec. 4 with a static “Starlight Parade” at the fairgrounds, 6-7:30 p.m. Info at www.facebook.com/ChristmasInTheGorge.
Dec. 4-6 — Christmas in Carson. Info at www.facebook.com/WindRiverBA.
Dec. 4-24 — Columbia Center for the Arts Annual Holiday Art Show and Sale, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday thru Saturday, 215 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Opening celebration Dec. 4, 6-8 p.m. Original art and fine craft from local artists.
Thru Dec. 5 — Deadline to Return Forms for Lyle Schools Giving Tree at Mugs Coffee in Bingen. Go to the school’s website for information and to get the request form, or contact julie.larson@lyleschools.org.
Dec. 5 — Hood River LEOS Club Can and Bottle Drive, 9 a.m. to noon at the south side of the Rosauers parking lot. Proceeds go to different non-profits.
Dec. 5 — Gorge Grown Winter Market, 10 a.m. to noon, ground floor, Ferment Brewing Co., 403 Portway Ave., Hood River. Info on COVID safety, fresh sheets and vendors at gorgegrown.com.
Dec. 5 — Virtual Storytelling Fundraiser, 7-9 p.m., presented by Front Porch Sessions; tickets at www.cultureseed.org. Proceeds support year-round outdoor immersion and outdoor mentorship programs. .Audience will also have an opportunity to share and connect.
Thru Dec. 7 — Hood River County Christmas Project Registration. To register or provide financial support, visit hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com.
Dec. 7 — Lyle Lions Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, corner of Fifth and Highway 14. Potluck at 6 p.m.
Thru Dec. 24 — The Bazaar 2020, 115 W. Steuben, Bingen, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday thru Sunday. Gifts and works by local artisans and crafters.
Ongoing
Mondays & Thursdays — OSU Hood River County Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners Virtual Plant Clinic, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. To receive help for your home gardening questions, go to extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/hoodriver to complete and submit the Plant Clinic Submission Form, or call and leave a message at 541-386-3343 ext. 39259.
Tuesday-Saturday — Curbside Pickup at the Hood River Library, Tuesday-Thursday, noon to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 541-386-2535 or email info@hoodriverlibray.org.
Wednesdays — The Dalles Rotary Club, noon via Zoom. Address: us02web.zoom.us/j/693639881?pwd=UFlNdWw2QTZGTURmRHVhY3VlZUQvQT09 (us02web.zoom.us). Dec. 2: Amy, The Next Door Inc.; Dec. 9: Shelby Kardas, StoveTeam International (stoveteam.org/why-stoves).
Thursdays — The Dalles Kiwanis Club Online Meetings. Log in between 11:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. at TheDallesKiwanisZoom.us. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org/ or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook. Dec. 3: Ramona Harwood, music teacher at Col. Wright Elementary School — she has a surprise for those attending, starts at 11:30 a.m.; Dec. 10: Julie Reynolds addresses “The Future of Aging in Wasco County.”
Fridays — Bilingual Conversation Series, noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom, us02web.zoom.us/j/88382995731. Casual language exchange; part English and part Spanish. Sponsored by Hood River County Library District.
Fridays and Saturdays — Hood River Valley Adult Center Thrift Shop, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds benefit Meals on Wheels. Masks must be worn and provided hand sanitizer used before entering; limited capacity inside.
Saturdays thru Dec. 19 — Pop-up Holiday Market, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 417 E. Second St. (next to The Dalles Wedding Place), The Dalles. New vendors each week; bring two cans of food or $3 to be donated to the local food bank. Face coverings required and social distancing observed.
