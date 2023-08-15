Wednesday’s Rain Damages Fruits
While the rainstorm of unusual intensity, which prevailed over the Mid-Columbia fruit sections Wednesday night, was much appreciated by some, it has been found that others have suffered considerable loss of fruit, especially in the Upper Valley.
All sections of the valley were benefited greatly by the rain excepting orchards south of Parkdale, where there was a heavy fall of hail which practically ruined most of the Gravensteins on the south side of the trees. It was from that general direction that the storm came. The hail pelted against the apples with such force that the skin on many was broken. The damaged apples will be good only for cider.
The heavy rain laid flat over two acres of fine corn on the Thompson ranch on the east side. It is hoped that the corn will remain green until ready to harvest. In that event, the crop will not be a total loss.
It is not known the amount of damage that has been done; however, the loss in Gravensteins is estimated at about 50 per cent. — Aug. 24, 1923, Hood River News
Post War Autos To Get 50 Miles Per Gallon Of Gas
Fifty miles to a gallon of gasoline in the family automobile is a definite probability and not just a post-war pipe dream, Ralph A. Halloran, manager of Standard of California’s Research and Development department, predicted today. “Standard of California scientists have perfected a super gasoline which gives 40 per cent more power out-put than the present high-octane fuels — and we aren’t stopping there,” Halloran announced. “With specially designed automobile engines, it would be possible to get 50 miles to a gallon of super gasoline. These fuels require very high compression engines, preferably equipped with superchargers operated by variable speed drives.
“… Automobile manufacturers, now turning out bombers and fighters, are wrestling with this very problem,” the research executive said, “and have made great strides in developing for aircraft a continuously variable transmission which is responsible to the throttle and operates the supercharger only at the speed required for each performance. It seems reasonable that a similar device could be made for automobiles.”
— Aug. 13, 1943, White Salmon Enterprise
