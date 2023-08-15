Yesteryears
1923 — 100 years ago
The executive committee of Hood River Post of the American Legion called a meeting last Friday night at the Chamber of Commerce, of representative members of all organizations in the valley, and individuals interested in the further development and popularization of Mount Hood, for the purpose of gaining favorable public sentiment for a spur road to connect the Loop Highway with the snow line and glacial ice fields of our famous mountain. — Hood River News
Work started this week in earnest in the construction of the interstate bridge across the Columbia between this city and Hood River. The test work, it is expected, will be finished the week. The personnel of the engineers here observing the test pile work includes Professor C.B. Wing of Standford University department of civil engineering, who is consulting engineer for the bridge company. — White Salmon Enterprise
While there has been no indication in the last few days that gasoline prices in The Dalles would be reduced, local dealers are wondering today when the drop will come, according to the statements of several interviewed this morning. Prices today range between 23 and 24 cents, several local service station men selling at the higher figure while garages as a rule have been selling at 23 cents. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
Your Costume Jewelry May Help Win War: The Portland Retail Trade Bureau, with army authorities, opened a campaign Aug. 9 to urge all Oregon women to give up some of their costume jewelry — especially the most highly-colored pieces, so that eventually they may be bartered for the services and cooperation of some of the natives of the South Sea islands. — Hood River News
Effective today, all civilian applications for War Ration Book 3 must be made to local War Price and Rationing boards, A.J. Krauss, district OPA food rationing representative, announced. This applies to: 1. Persons who never applied for book 3; 2. Persons who DID apply but have not received Book 3; 3. Because of wrong or incomplete address or information, or other reasons; 4. Families who received part but not the entire number of books required for eligible members of the family; 5. New born babies or persons discharged from institutions or military service who have not applied. — White Salmon Enterprise
Hail fell in The Dalles at 9:45 a. am. Sunday, the pellets being little larger than buck shot but with some of the hailstones measuring three-eights of an inch in diameter. Four minutes later, with a somber-colored cloud obscuring the sky ... several flashes of lightning illuminated the scene, followed by resounding thunder heavy enough to jar the windows. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1963 — 60 years ago
County Fair board members have voted to purchase an 18.8-acre tract immediately south of Wy’east High School, pending approval of a zone change by the county planning commission. Price placed on the land is $27,500 … The fair manager, who is also board chairman, conceded there were some drawbacks in joint use of the school plant by the county fair. But he said the board felt if the fair were to expand and still live within a budget, extension of the grounds around Wy’east was the way to do it. — Hood River News
The National Forests in Oregon and Washington sold and harvested record volumes of timber in fiscal year 1963, U.S. Forest Service tabulations show. A total of 5,509,927,380 board feet of timber was sold and 4,539,801,560 board feet of timber was cut during the year. The harvest comprises about 40 per cent of the total timber cut from all lands in the two states. — White Salmon Enterprise
WARM SPRINGS — A bid call on a $500,000 community center at Agency headquarters of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation is to be issued as soon as the tribe is officially notified of a grant of federal money. Word was received recently of a $250,000 allocation under the accelerated public work program. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
On the 50th anniversary of its first meeting, the Hood River Port Commission announced Monday night that it has negotiated the purchase of Wells Island. Price for the island at the west end of the port’s Columbia River industrial property will be $250,000, according to John Weber, port president. Commissioners agreed that the property would be an asset to the community and that it probably would be developed into a recreational area for public use in the future. — Hood River News
The White Salmon River is one of the first rivers for which the Northwest Power Planning Council has developed a fisheries management program to reestablish steelhead and salmon runs. Working under Power Council direction, the National Marine Fisheries Service has been the lead agency for developing the plan, a cooperative effort by tribes, the Washington Department of Fisheries, Department of Game and others. — White Salmon Enterprise
The Dalles will buy a new fire truck, with delivery expected within six months. Approval of the writing of specifications and bidding process came Monday night at the council meeting. The city has been placing $15,000 a year into a fund and its balance is now abut $65,000. Some matching funds, from revenue sharing, could be used. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2003 — 20 years ago
Construction is underway on the new Cardinal IG (Insulating Glass) plant in the mid valley — and Gov. Ted Kulongoski is joining Hood River County in a celebration. The governor is expected to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony … Also attending will be Cardinal President Roger O’Shaughnessy and both Rep. Patti Smith, R-Corbett, and Sen. Rick Metsger, D-Mt. Hood. — Hood River News
Concerned about the possibility that rural interests could be overwhelmed by city residents, the Bigen City Council has decided against annexing into the Underwood Conservation District. During the city’s Aug. 5 city council meeting, several council members expressed support for the conservation district’s work, but said they feared allowing city residents to vote in elections for the UCD’s five-member board of commissioners could alter the organization’s focus. — White Salmon Enterprise
The Dalles School Board was unfaltering in its endorsement of the school’s recently formed Gay-Straight Alliance Club, even after dozens of residents and several religious leaders asked the board on Thursday night to rethink their decision. After hearing two hours of testimony from more than 25 individuals both in favor or against the club, Board members Brian Stahl, Ann-Gale Peterson, Dennis Whitehouse and Mary Stocks all voted to continue to support the student club. Ken Onstott was absent. — The Dalles Chronicle
