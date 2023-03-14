UCD TreeFest 2022

UCD Board Chair Barbara Bailey, Manager Tova Tillinghast, and staffmembers Jan Thomas and Carly Lemon at TreeFest 2022.

 Jacob Bertram photo/file

Spring is quickly approaching, and Underwood Conservation District is holding its annual TreeFest at Rheingarten Park in White Salmon on Saturday, March 18, 2023 beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at noon.

According to a press release, several local partnering groups will be there with potted native plants for sale, kids’ activities, and information about the natural resources of our area. These partners will have lots of great information to share about improving forest health, fire mitigation, improving pollinator habitat, weed control, and ways to improve wildlife habitat and ways to deter certain wildlife. Humble Roots Nursery will be signing and selling their new book, “The PNW Native Plant Primer.”