Spring is quickly approaching, and Underwood Conservation District is holding its annual TreeFest at Rheingarten Park in White Salmon on Saturday, March 18, 2023 beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at noon.
According to a press release, several local partnering groups will be there with potted native plants for sale, kids’ activities, and information about the natural resources of our area. These partners will have lots of great information to share about improving forest health, fire mitigation, improving pollinator habitat, weed control, and ways to improve wildlife habitat and ways to deter certain wildlife. Humble Roots Nursery will be signing and selling their new book, “The PNW Native Plant Primer.”
The partners include: East Cascades Oak Partnership, OSU Master Gardeners, Yakama Nation Fisheries Program, Rowena Wildlife Clinic, Humble Roots Nursery, Skamania County Noxious Weed Control, Department of Natural Resources, Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, US Fish and Wildlife Services, WA Dept. of Fish and Wildlife, City of White Salmon, Mount Adams Resource Stewards, WA Farm Forestry Association, the Suksdorfia Chapter of WA Native Plant Society and Sown by Sarah.
Bareroot plants and pre-ordered bundles of seedlings that will be distributed to UCD’s online customers. Day of plant sale will include native hardwoods and deciduous plants sold individually. Shrub and deciduous tree seedlings start at $3 each. Compost and plant starts will be available for sale (bring your own buckets for taking home compost). Bareroot seedlings are generally two years old, ready-to-plant, and will need to go into the ground as soon as possible.
“Native plants provide a wealth of ecological services; providing food and habitat for pollinators, birds, and other wildlife, stabilizing soils, providing wind breaks, and offering shade to streams. Once established, native plants require minimal inputs such as fertilizers, constant irrigation, and maintenance, resulting in reduced chemical runoff, water use, and labor. Not to mention they reward landowners with plenty of beautiful blossoms, shade, and privacy,” said a press release.
Underwood Conservation District’s website has more information about the plant sale and plants themselves: www.ucdwa.org. The website also has information on the benefits of native plants, how to choose what to plant, and resource links.
