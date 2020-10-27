Dewey Thomas, a long-time resident of Wasco and now living in The Dalles, is celebrating his 106th birthday Wednesday, Nov. 3, and the event will be celebrated with a “Birthday Card Party.”
Those wishing to join in the celebration are encouraged to send a card to Dewey Thomas, 1000 Vey Way, Apt. 254, The Dalles OR 97058.
Thomas, a veteran of World War II, was honored on Armed Forces Day, May 18, 2019, with a visit from house representative Greg Walden. A video interview was recorded Dewey for the Veterans History Project of the American Folklife Center. A memoir, written by Dewey with his daughter, the late Reine Thomas, was also submitted to the project.
Thomas was featured in the May 25-26, 2019, edition of The Dalles Chronicle, and prior to that in November, 2014, when he celebrated his 100th birthday. Faced with of a six-tiered birthday cake, Dewey said at the time, “Well, I reckon I can blow out a 100 candles ... I’ve got quite a bit of wind left in me ...”
