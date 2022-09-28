Jean Hillis-1966.jpg

Jean Hillis poses for a photograph with a petroglyph in 1966. Hillis worked to created a record of such petroglyphs prior to their being flooded behind The Dalles Dam in 1956. She is now featured in a mural along Federal Street, downtown The Dalles, in the alley behind Second and Third streets. Scanned from a 2 1/4- by 2 1/4-inch negative from the archives of The Dalles Daily Chronicle/The Dalles Optimist.

The dedication of the Hood River Country Club was carried out on Wednesday of last week, when Al Peters, president, turned a shovelful of earth on the big tract at Oak Grove. A number of members then cooperated in making it a day of work, and with tractors and teams a good showing was made at the end of the day. — Hood River News

An advertisement for the Newspapers’ United Scrap Metal Drive, which appeared in the Oct. 2, 1942, Hood River News.
Thee of the members of Hood River’s City Council, all of whom, including the Mayor, were out all day Thursday of last week helping valley growers harvest their pears, were snapped by the Hood River News photographer in the Oak Grove orchard of Arne Hukari. They are Councilmen Ernest Barclay and B.E. Cobb  in the top photo, and Joe Meyer in the lower, with hundreds of other businessmen nd their employees who took part in the good work of harvesting part of the d’Anjou pear crop, which is still a serious hazard, owing to the labor shortage.  
Jeff Stewart’s Alaskan cedar totem pole will be bound for Mosier soon,” promises the caption under this photograph published Sept. 22, 2002, in The Dalles Daily Chronicle and credited to Mark Gibson.