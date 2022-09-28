1922 — 100 years ago
The dedication of the Hood River Country Club was carried out on Wednesday of last week, when Al Peters, president, turned a shovelful of earth on the big tract at Oak Grove. A number of members then cooperated in making it a day of work, and with tractors and teams a good showing was made at the end of the day. — Hood River News
There are 57 residences in The Dalles that do not comply with the government’s requirement that receptacles for mail must be provided for the postmen, according to Postmaster Simeon Bolton. Fifty-seven homes where mail is delivered at the door, and any random wind may snatch away an important bit of news that might otherwise be received in time for quick action, if such should be required. It is putting a large and unjust responsibility upon the carrier for the question might arise, in case of loss: Did the postman really deliver that mail? Bolton explained. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
With some relief in the fruit picker situation apparent this week, and with a number of residents of town putting in Sunday and other time in the orchards, stores in Hood River were operating yesterday, instead of being closed, as they had been on the two proceeding Thursdays. While it was obvious that a number of orchard workers were coming into the valley, following the closing of the hop and other harvests, many calls for pickers were being received at the Orchard Labor Center and the U.S. Employment office. — Hood River News
Election notices are ready to be posted, and judges and clerks of election are being asked by D. V. Bolton, county clerk, to comply with the law and post the same in public places in the respective precincts. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
Hood River joins various other Daylight Savings (sic) Time areas in the state in a move back to Standards time this weekend. The county will officially set its clocks back one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday. School and city will make the switch also. — Hood River News
Ralph C. Gustafson, power plant operator at The Dalles Dam, this week received a certificate and a $200 award for “sustained superior performance” on the job. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
Seven persons selected from a group of volunteers by the Hood River Port Commission are seeking input from the community on a project that may affect the economic future of Hood River County. They make up the port’s Waterfront Comprehensive Plan Communications Committee … In a very few weeks they will be expected to make a recommendation on the direction the port should take in its future plan for waterfront development. — Hood River News
Saturday is Salvation Army Day at the J.C. Penney Co. Store which is attempting to help the Army gather canned food for distribution to needy families. Any person may get a $1 gift certificate for donating a can of food subject to a limit of five cans per person. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
The White Salmon City Council is holding off on a request to permit the Red Carpet Merchants group to paint "red carpets" in front of participating businesses until council members can get some feedback from the public. Harvey Masfield, spokesman for the merchants, said the idea for the campaign started because of shop at home promotions. — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
The first hearing over Wal-Mart’s plans for a super- center has been postponed until January 2003. On Monday, officials from the national chain store were granted a request by county officials for more time to address design concerns. The site plans for the proposed 185,000 square foot store were to have been given a first look tonight by the Hood River County Planning Commission. — Hood River News
An object that turned out to be an actual pipe bomb was reported to the Wasco County Sheriff’s Department Thursday. A resident of Lee Street called in a report of a suspicious object and members of the Wasco County Sheriff’s office investigated. “They found a piece of PVC pipe with caps on both ends and wires protruding from one of the caps,” said Chief Deputy Bill Lennox. The Oregon State Police bomb squad was called and detonated the device. — The Dalles Chronicle
The U.S. Department of Energy got a forceful, if proverbial, slap in the face from more than 100 citizens, politicians, and other government entities last Wednesday due to a draft environmental impact statement, an 800-page document assessing the potential impacts of shipping thousands of chemical and radioactive waste from other Energy Department sites around the country to Hanford. —White Salmon Enterprise
