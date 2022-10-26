1922 — 100 years ago
Prices on the apple markets have been uniformly steady during the past week, with a tendency on the Chicago market on Thursday to weaken slightly. In spite of the car shortage in the West, there is a good supply of apples available on the Eastern markets. Indications from Europe are that the English markets are still weak, owing to the fair supply of European-grown apples and the lower purchasing power of the people. — Hood River News
The total value of all property in Wasco county appearing on the tax rolls of the county assessor is $15,732,820, according to the records which have just been completed by that office. From this amount a total of $17,820 is deducted as exemptions granted to former service men. This does not include property of public service corporations, which is assessed by the state tax commission. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
With Oregon’s tonnage quota of 100,000 tons in the national scrap harvest drive approaching the halfway point, Governor Charles A. Sprague on Sunday extended for another week, until midnight tomorrow (Saturday), the present intensive newspaper scrap metals program, in which the Hood River News is participating. Hood River County has always taken its place in the first line trenches when an appeal has been made for funds or other assistance to make its contributions towards winning the war. — Hood River News
The White Salmon P.T.A. met Wednesday evening at the grade school gym. A most interesting and informative program arranged by George Jefferson consisted of a panel discussion by parents and teachers on the problems of present day education and the steps being taken to meet them. Mr. Breneman told of the adjustments which are being made in the high school curriculum to meet the needs of this changing world. He stressed the importance of the fundamentals of mathematics, science, and English. He told of the requests made by the army for special high school preparation for army entrance for boys. — White Salmon Enterprise
In this week’s scrap metals drive, winding up the Wasco county effort to attain the quota of 1,300 tons before midnight Saturday, it was voted at the meeting of the county salvage committee yesterday afternoon to offer $2 a ton for hauling in donated metals to the driver of any truck. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
Merchants here plan to petition the city of Hood River to de-activate parking meters on a trial basis starting Nov. 1, George Bartch, Chamber of Commerce manager, has announced. Study of the results of similar action in other areas was conducted before the merchants’ committee passed their resolution. — Hood River News
Linda K. Kiegler was judged a winner in the annual Lennox creative table setting contest. She was one of 130 winners to receive a Lennox China cup and saucer according to Mrs. Maud R. Sharer, local home making teacher. Columbia High School is pleased to have a winner in this contest. — White Salmon Enterprise
1982 — 40 years ago
Two longtime residents of Hood River have joined to take over management of Peggy’s Hen Hut, 12th and May streets, a restaurant that specializes in fried chicken and hamburgers. Clayton Curtis and Dick Edstrom took over the business last Wednesday, and said their initial changes in menu and operation will be “minimal.” Curtis will be the main chef, Edstrom will help with the management and operations. — Hood River News
With only a few minor changes, Klickitat County Planning Commission members have their support to a land-use and zoning plan for the Husum/BZ Corner area. Residents in Hususm/BZ have been working for several years to update the zoning in the area. A plan approved by county commissioners in 1980 was declared invalid in Klickitat County Superior Court because of various errors made in the proceedings. — White Salmon Enterprise
The Center for Living has expanded its services with a new Parent Training Program. This program is provided to residents of Hood River, Wasco and Sherman counties. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2002 — 20 years ago
The Hood River City Council has taken the first step toward fulfilling its new five-year plan to annex several hundred acres of “urban fringe” properties. The city board also decided to resume negotiations with the West Side Fire District over the transfer of fire protection services on annexed properties. The city decided to adopt the new annexation methodology earlier this year after facing legal threats over the mandatory consent forms many landowners had been signing for more than 30 years. — Hood River News
A series of relatively small wildfires have flared up in Klickitat County over the past 10 days, and residents and those responsible for fighting the fires are concerned about the threat of a serious blaze. With weather conditions still very dry, Al Lawson, fire supervisor for the West Klickitat District of the Washington Department of Natural Resources, said the burn ban on all DNR lands has been extended through Oct. 31. At least two of the recent fires have been determined to be caused by hunters, and Lawson cautioned hunters to be careful, especially with smoking. — White Salmon Enterprise
“Screechie” is one lucky bird. The 9-inch tall owl was hit by a moving train and lived to screech about it. “That’s unbelievable. The train was going 30 miles an hour when it struck the bird,” explained Gus Melonas, spokesman for Burlington Norhern Santa Fe Railroad Company. The bird ... spent the night in Wishram and was taken to the Rowena Wildlife Clinic the next morning. — The Dalles Chronicle
