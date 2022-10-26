A7-History Mystery-C-1936 port after dock completion tweaked.jpg

Port of The Dalles docks, located at the end of Union Street, were built in anticipation of deep-water vessels accessing the upper Columbia following the completion of Bonneville Locks and Dam. The Elite Studios photograph was taken in 1936.

1922 — 100 years ago

Prices on the apple markets have been uniformly steady during the past week, with a tendency on the Chicago market on Thursday to weaken slightly. In spite of the car shortage in the West, there is a good supply of apples available on the Eastern markets. Indications from Europe are that the English markets are still weak, owing to the fair supply of European-grown apples and the lower purchasing power of the people. — Hood River News

Bx Oct. 26 1922 car ad.jpg

Ad detail, Oct. 27, 1922, Hood River News.
Bx Oct. 26 1962 photo.jpg

It’s a little too long a reach for Karen Coleman, 3, to get a drink at the city water fountain on Oak Street. That’s where her older sister, Julie, 4 ½, comes in handy. The girls are daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Cliff Coleman. Formerly a First National Bank employee here, Coleman has been transferred to La Grande. — Oct. 25, 1962, Hood River News
Bx HR history house ad 1982.jpg

Wondering what housing prices were like in Klickitat and Skamania counties in 1982? Then take a look at this ad from Hood River News.