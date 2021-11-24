1921 — 100 years ago
BLIZZARD HITS MID-COLUMBIA: One of the worst storms in years, which former residents of the east say was a real blizzard, swept over the Mid-Columbia region late Friday night of last week and continued in the form of a heavy snowstorm for several days. Quite a number of people went over the highway on Friday to Portland, some to see the shows and others to be present at the football game, in which local boys were playing. From five to seven hours was the average time taken to cover the distance between Portland and Hood River and a number of cars were stalled along the highway as a result of the terribly slick condition of the surface. — Hood River News
MAUPIN — Passengers snowbound on the North Bank night train for Bend, which has been stalled in a snow drift about 10 miles south of Maupin since Saturday night, are not suffering from hunger, although all attempts at rescue have thus far failed, according to a message received this afternoon from the O.W. R. & N station agent at Maupin. The O.W.R. & N. line parallels the Oregon Trunk line, on which the North Bank train is stalled, up the Deschutes River. There are in the neighborhood of 60 passengers on the stalled train, it is said, the estimate being based upon the fact that four passenger coaches are attached to the train. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
THE DALLES — The Dalles will have a white Thanksgiving. General cessation of activities, aside from shoveling snow, will mark the event tomorrow. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
Downtown and Heights business streets, from now on until after Christmas, will reflect the Yuletide spirit, for decorations and illuminations, in spite of the lack of electrical help in this city, were about completed yesterday. Festoons of cedar fronds between lighting standards and arches of the same greenery, with illuminated stars are the main features of the decorations, but both downtown and Heights areas will boast huge illuminated Christmas trees in a few days. — Hood River News
The probability that there will be a sharp reduction in the number of new farm machines to be manufactured in 1942, today brought an announcement from the U.S.D.A. defense board, through the local office of County Agent W. Wray Lawrence, that farmers should make and immediate check of all machinery and equipment in order that needed parts and repairs can be placed in the immediate future. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
Fourteen homeless, dependent, neglected children from Hood River County received 2,833 days of care in orphanages and other childcare agencies of the Oregon United Appeal last year. There is every indication that just as many or more will receive care in 1961. These children come from broken homes — homes broken by desertion, illness, mental illness, crime and other causes. It costs $3.70 a day on the average for each child under care by these agencies. The value of this service, therefore, to Hood River County is $10,482.10 for this past year. — Hood River News
Authorities here were still without word this morning as to weather a Mosier man ever arrived at his intended elk hunting destination in Eastern Oregon this week. Authorities speculated the man may have arrived later than anticipated and the three were now out hunting. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
Proponents of a 450-unit recreational development south of Parkdale wrapped up their testimony at Parkdale Thursday, but there’s more discussion ahead before County Planning Commissioners decide on the zone change request. Still lying ahead is formal testimony and a case by the Hood River Residents Committee, an organization opposed to allowing the change. — Hood River News
Betty and Carroll Irish recently returned home from a trip to La Junta, Colo., and Elk River, Minn. They spent two weeks in La Junta visiting their son Douglas before traveling to Minnesota to visit Carroll’s mother, Grace. While in Elk River, they also visited his two sisters, They spent one week in Elk River, where it was 20 degrees, snowy and windy. —White Salmon Enterprise
Mr. and Mrs. Harold Foster went to St. Johns, Ore., to visit Mr. and Mrs. Dechenne. Dean Carr went to Longview to see a horse show. Lydia Biesanz’s great-grand daughter Lisa visited her last week. John and Phyllis Bacon spent the weekend visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry Balsinger. Henry returned home from a Vancouver hospital Monday morning.
Gov. Vic Atiyeh has sent the Rajneeshpuram incorporation question to the Oregon Land Conservation and Development Commission for a staff report. The 1,000 Friends of Oregon wrote the governor last week asking him to intervene and block the incorporation of the new city on grounds its incorporation did not comply with the state's 14 land use goals and guidelines. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2001 — 20 years ago
Almost one year ago, the “bold, innovative” waterfront master plan was unveiled — a dramatic drawing that drew applause from almost everyone who viewed it. Port of Hood River officials were also thrilled with the design that blended recreational and development uses in a landscaped setting — until they looked at the $12 million or higher price tag that would be necessary to make it a reality. However, the commission didn’t want the latest development plan to join the stack of sketches from past failed efforts so they decided to draft a “doable” alternative.” That design will be presented for public viewing at a meeting on Tuesday. — Hood River News
Skyline Hospital ‘s Board of Commissioners has approved a plan to apply for designation as a “Critical Access Hospital.” The Critical Access Hospital program was created by Congress in an effort to relieve financial burden placed upon small rural hospitals that were affected by changes in the Medicare program in 1995 and the Balanced Budget Act of 1997. These changes have placed a severe strain on hospitals that rely on Medicare to pay for up to 80 percent of services provided, the hospital said in an announcement. Benefits of the new designation would include an agreement with a larger hospital for patient transfers when deemed necessary, higher reimbursements and new grant opportunities, and more flexibility with staffing. The application process takes approximately six months and will require an inspection from the state and approval by the Health Care Financing Administration. —White Salmon Enterprise
A crowd asked The Dalles City council Monday to reverse a planning commission decision creating six lots at the old KODL site on Scenic Drive. But council delayed a decision until at least next Monday, Nov. 26, to allow additional testimony in the form of a legal brief from a neighbor. — The Dalles Chronicle
