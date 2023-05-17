1923 — 100 years ago
C.C. Seeley, engineer in charge of the Loop Highway for the state highway commission, reports that work on rocking the highway is now making good steady progress. He says that when this road is complete it will be one of the finest roads in the Northwest, and while the demand for paving may be so insistent as to complete the commission to pave it at a later state, the rocked road will give many years of good service. — Hood River News
Governor Hart, State Treasurer Babcock, State Auditor Chausea and Supervisor of Highways Allen were White Salmon visited White Salmon for an hour and a half, taking luncheon in town with a delegation of local business men. The Governor and his party are inspecting the North Bank highway and looking over the ground where contracts are to be let within a few weeks. — White Salmon Enterprise
Dalles City has retained all right to the location of the present water intake on Mill creek and is entitled to two second feet of water from that stream, together with its supply from Dog River, the latter to be used as much as practicable, according to the findings and order of determination of the state water board, relative to the adjudication of the water rights along Mill creek, which were filed in the office of the county clerk this morning ...The claim of Dalles City dates back to the year 1862. Other claims for water rights extend back to 1850. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
All residents of town and country are urged to display the Flag Wednesday of next week, in celebration of American and allied arms in North Africa, in keeping with the request of Governor Earl Snell that Wednesday of the coming week be set aside for a statewide celebration. Hood River County will hold its own celebration at Victory Center when, in addition to an unusually good program, to be presented by the Eagles, local patriotic organizations will hold a street parade. — Hood River News
Alfalfa fields in the Klickitat valley wheat belt show signs of damage due to heavy frosts during the last week, especially of young alfalfa seeded last year. —White Salmon Enterprise
Pictures Tonight — This is the night, May 17, when the Pacific Power & Light company will show its war sound-motion pictures at the civic auditorium, under the sponsorship of the Wasco county civilian defense council. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1963 — 60 years ago
New citizens for Girls State have been announced by both Hood River an Wy’east high schools and Hood River High has also named its boys who will attend Boys State sessions in Salem next month. Delegates Gail Brathovd and Kristi Jernstedt were named at the tea honoring mothers May 10 at Hood River. Doreen Flint and Chris Ann Allen were chosen as alternates. The boys chosen were Greg Jolly, Don Emry and John Lamphiear with Mike Gaulke chosen as alternate. — Hood River News
The long-standing shortage of teachers trained for elementary schools still persists, according to the annual “Teacher Supply and Demand” report just issued from the office of Louis Bruno, state superintendent of public instruction. Several factors contribute to this shortage, including the changing occupational opportunities of both men and women. — White Salmon Enterprise
Wasco County will hold the line on property taxes for the coming year, without taking advantage of the six per cent increase allowed annually, but will ask voters to approve a $185,000 bond issue to help pay for the new 40-bed addition to Columbia Basin Nursing Home. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
A combined effort to develop a 70-space off street parking lot east of the Hood River County Courthouse unfolded in a presentation by Pete Harris, Hood River city engineer, and Mayor Jim Walker here Monday. Harris and Walker charted a proposal that would be part of a larger program that includes improving State Street on the south side from the courthouse to Front Street. It would result in a lot which would be shared by the city and county. — Hood River News
The sixth annual Bingen-White Salmon spring festival, May Fest, will kick off Friday night at 9 with an adult dance at the Park Center featuring the band “Foothill Diesel.” A wide assortment of activities, booths and other musical entertainment will engulf the three-day festival which ends Sunday evening. —White Salmon Enterprise
The Dalles City Council has decided to investigate leaks in the Civic Auditorium and determine how to stop drain pipes from overflowing. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2003 — 20 years ago
The busy intersection of Ninth and State streets in Hood River is about to become a four-way stop. As of Friday, motorists will no longer be able to turn right on State when traveling north on Ninth without stopping first. The City of Hood River will install four-way stop signs Friday at the intersection, in hopes of lowering the accident rate. — Hood River News
Despite support from White Salmon’s mayor and the director of the city’s public works department, the White Salmon City Council has rejected a proposal to pursue privatization of local garbage collection service. —White Salmon Enterprise
Tough economic times have led to cuts equaling 2.5 fulltime workers at the city of The Dalles, but only one person will get a pink slip. That’s because staff turnover enabled the city reduce or eliminate three other full and part-time positions without affecting existing employees. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
