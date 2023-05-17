Nov. 20, 1921

An artist rendering published in the Nov. 20, 1921, Oregonian shows a proposed bridge east of The Dalles Crossing the Celilo Canal and “the Columbia River at the famous ‘dalles’ of the Columbia, where the entire river is forced into a crack in the volcanic rock, scarcely a stone’s throw wide and would be of first importance both as a commercial link and as a scenic feature in Oregon-Washington road development,” according to the accompanying story.

1923 — 100 years ago

C.C. Seeley, engineer in charge of the Loop Highway for the state highway commission, reports that work on rocking the highway is now making good steady progress. He says that when this road is complete it will be one of the finest roads in the Northwest, and while the demand for paving may be so insistent as to complete the commission to pave it at a later state, the rocked road will give many years of good service. — Hood River News

Kelly Bros 1923

“… The very suite of bedroom furniture shown in the above picture can be seen on our display floor now,” announces this May 18, 1923, Kelly Bros. Co. Furniture Department ad in the Hood River News. 
May 15 1963

Twenty-two Chenowith seventh and eighth grade students of Jim Peterson’s current events class toured the local police department yesterday as part of Police Week activities being held at the station through Saturday. Safety Officer Robert Berger (above, left) showed the group the jail facilities. 
1919 Hood River Glacier Ad.jpg

May 18, 1919, advertisement in the “Hood River Glacier” encourages farmers to plan now for new farm buildings, offering a free plan book and stable prices at Tum-A-Lum Lumber Co. in Hood River.