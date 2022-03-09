1922 — 100 years ago
Under the supervision of water superintendent Price, work has been resumed on the new reservoir on the north side of the City Park, and within the next few weeks concrete will be poured for the big retaining walls. The reservoir is located behind the Chautauqua ground and will extend to Montello between 12th and 13th streets. Excavation is going on over a big area and the capacity of the new reservoir will probably be about five times that of the existing one above. — Hood River News
The decorators and painters have largely completed their work at the auditorium, and, aside from a few unfinished details the Robert Paysee construction company is ready to turn the building over to the city, Superintendent of Construction C.V. Anderson said yesterday. It was thought that the building (The Dalles Civic Auditorium) would be received by the city either late this week or early next week ...The theater is attractively finished, the stage being outlined by a stenciled pattern, while on each side are grille work designs, set off in blue and gold, with off-hand paintings of gray-bearded patriarchs, some smiling and other of sober mein. Simple stenciled lines adorn the walls and ceiling. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
Following demonstrations of portable fire-fighting units last week, the county court is now ready to place orders for five units of an approved type, similar in all respects to the type now used by the Forest Service at its Parkdale Ranger Station. There is a catch in the plan for it is not yet certain that such units can be obtained at this time, but the county court has hopes that a course of supply will finally be located. — Hood River News
To the end that local residents may be given an opportunity to do their part in aiding America’s rehabilitation and relief program in war-torn China, a county-wide solicitation of funds will be launched in this area in the very near future, County Judge J.B. Kirk revealed today. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
The 1962 irrigation water supply outlook for the Hood River-Wasco County area has been further dimmed from the below average outlook of Feb. 1 by a continuing shortage of snow, according to a report released today by W.T. Frost, snow survey supervisor for U.S. Department of Agriculture, Soil Conservation Service, Oregon State University and state engineer, State of Oregon. However, month-end storms appear to be improving the situation. — Hood River News
Hudson House, Inc., wholesale grocery division will make a substantial addition to its warehouse at First and Laughlin streets here, a company spokesman at Milwaukie told The Chronicle yesterday. Plans for The Dalles phase of a broad expansion program by the grocery firm were termed still incomplete, however, and subject to change. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
County emergency services agencies have launched a program to develop 911 call number planning process for Hood River County. The goal eventually will be to establish a single phone number, 911, which citizens can call to receive rapid responses to their needs. A new state law mandates that the program will be installed on a statewide basis within 10 years. — Hood River News
Followers of the Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh must not expect instant handling of their many requests for buildings and other developments on the Muddy Ranch, said District Attorney Bernie Smith here Tuesday. Smith spoke forcibly during a meeting of Wasco and Jefferson County court members and directly to Sheela Silverman, head of Rajneesh International Incorporated and her husband John Shelfer at the the meeting. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
After winning the first district championship in the history of White Salmon basketball, the Bruin boys started play yesterday in the state tournament. White Salmon clinched a berth in the state tourney Friday in Kelso with a 54-52 victory over Castle Rock. The following night the Bruin boys battled to a 54-53 victory in overtime against Rochester for first place in the Southwest Washington Boys District Tournament. — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
The face of poverty in the Gorge is changing due to Oregon’s high unemployment rate and deep recession. But the high demand for food and help paying energy bills has drained monetary reserves and emptied the shelves of many area food providers. The near-crisis situation has led the Mid-Columbia Action Council, Inc., to ask local residents for help. — Hood River News
Field work by the Washington Department of Ecology has found several contaminants at the defunct International Paper (Champion) sawmill at Klickitat, and a contractor is expected to begin cleanup efforts soon. Last week, the DOE — which has been working in conjunction with Klickitat County — issued a summary of the findings uncovered in a field investigation that took place last August and September, including discovery of petroleum hydrocarbon soil contamination, lead at levels exceeding soil cleanup levels, and arsenic in soil. — White Salmon Enterprise
Negotiations have stalled between Oregon Veterans Affairs and Mid-Columbia Medical Center over management of the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, and there’s no resolution in sight. The hospital is midway through a three-year contract, but contends that unforeseen costs have caused it to lose $1.2 million on the contract since taking over 16 months ago. — The Dalles Chronicle
