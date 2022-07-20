1922 — 100 years ago
Monday night of this week afforded former East and Middle Wester dwellers an opportunity to recall sweltering nights they used to endure. Local forest fires and an absence of wind caused a heavy pall of dense smoke to settle down in the city and lower valley. Until early morning there was hardly a stir in the air, and many people arose on Tuesday morning with smarting eyes and that lazy feeling that follows a restless sleep. One old resident declared it was the hottest night he had ever spent in Hood River, yet the thermometer shows that the temperature was about normal at 59. — Hood River News
The American Legion convention committee, aroused by the number of agents who are on the streets soliciting for various things under the guise that they are Legion convention enterprises, this afternoon came out with a warning against these people. Robert L. Murray said that the Legion post has contracted only with the Fiske Decorating company for street work, and with J. L. Stark & company for parade decorating work. Any others do not have the endorsement of the post. No solicitation for programs is being done by the Legion or has its sanction. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
For reasons not yet clear, unless it be that cherry harvesting and other orchard operations are taking up most of the energy of many of the residents of the valley and of many who live in town, sales of War Bonds during the first two weeks of July are far behind what might have been expected with a quota for the month set at $66,000. The tabulated purchase to date are considerably short of the halfway mark. — Hood River News
With a view to meeting expanding needs in this area and, at the same time, providing added facilities for any prospective industries which might locate here, two new petroleum tanks holding 1,300,000 gallons of gasoline soon will be erected west of The Dalles, Captain A. Leppaluoto, general manager of River Terminals and affiliated navigation companies, announced today. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
Hood River County, one of three officially-designated “depressed” areas in the six-county Mid-Columbia region, has one of the best potentials for future growth, a planning consultant told local officials last week. Charles Cavanagh, member of Ebasco Services Inc., told city and county government officials, businessmen and growers that, “insofar as natural resources are concerned, Hood River County has it all over” other counties of the Mid-Columbia region. He further predicted that this area would see a “steady increase” in population in future years, but that there would be no “population explosion.” — Hood River News
Breakfast at 11:45 a.m. (DT) and passage through The Dalles Dam lock early this afternoon, prior to the official “landing” here were on swimmer Spencer Campbell’s schedule today. Campbell was to be at the boat ramp near Port of The Dalles Dock by Mayor John Howe and other officials early this afternoon. Arrival at The Dalles Dam was an hour and 45 minutes behind schedule today because of high waves on Lake Celilo. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
A U.S. Senate sub-committee will hold hearings in Hood River during September on two measures, both dealing with a Columbia Gorge Scenic Area proposal, according to Sen. Mark Hatfield. Hatfield said the hearings will be conducted by the Senate Public Lands and Reserve Water Sub-committee of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources. Both bills deal with the creation of a Columbia Gorge Scenic Area covering the lands bordering the Columbia River. — Hood River News
A city police officer helped launch an air search in the Mount Adams area that rescued two hikers who had become lost. Investigator Ed Goodman was going off duty at 7:45 Friday night when the hikers were heard on a ham radio and city police were notified. Goodman used his radio equipment at home to make contact with the pair and contacted various agencies in Washington to get a search started. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Margie Ziegler, Laurie Snyder and Ronny Welk were high point winners in their individual classes recently when the Underwood Ghost Riders held its Sixth Annual Youth Horse Show. Reserve high point senior behind Ziegler was Jackie Leighton. Following in her sister Laurie’s footsteps, Leanna Snyder was reserve high point winner in the intermediate class. Reserve high point junior was Amy Warrener. —White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
The books are back on the shelf and the Hood River County Library will open for business in its temporary quarters on Monday. June Knudson, county librarian, said the original July 1 opening had to be delayed to allow for construction of an emergency exit in the Dean Building at the corner of Sixth and State streets. On June 22, the 90-year-old Carnegie building closed its doors. Volunteers and staff had boxed about 35,000 books for the interim library and placed another 30 percent into long-term storage. — Hood River News
National forests in 16 states — mainly in the west — have a road maintenance backlog of more than $100 million each, even as taxpayers provide more than $100 million in annual subsidies to the timber industry to build new roads for logging, a watchdog groups says. — The Dalles Chronicle
Employees of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest and Mt. Hood National Forest, along with a number of local community partners, recently received national recognition for their efforts in Fisheries Management at a conference in Washington, D.C. Mt. Adams District Ranger Greg Cox, Mount Hood Fisheries Program Manager Dan Shively, and members of the Wind River Restoration Team were all honored for their outstanding efforts to protect and enhance fish habitat. — White Salmon Enterprise
