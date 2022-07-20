The Dalles history Centerville Creamery.jpg

Trucks sporting “Centerville Creamery” from Peterson Pontiac Company in The Dalles are pictured Oct. 18, 1952, at the creamer plant in Centerville, Wash., west of Goldendale in Klickitat County. Scanned from a 4- by 5-inch black and white film negative from the archives of The Dalles Chronicle.

1922 — 100 years ago

Monday night of this week afforded former East and Middle Wester dwellers an opportunity to recall sweltering nights they used to endure. Local forest fires and an absence of wind caused a heavy pall of dense smoke to settle down in the city and lower valley. Until early morning there was hardly a stir in the air, and many people arose on Tuesday morning with smarting eyes and that lazy feeling that follows a restless sleep. One old resident declared it was the hottest night he had ever spent in Hood River, yet the thermometer shows that the temperature was about normal at 59. — Hood River News

THE PLANNERS — Round table discussion at city hall was one of the groups meeting with the Charles Cavanagh, Esbaco Services Inc., official when he visited with local citizens last week. The company is preparing a report on assets, liabilities and growth potential of the Mid-Columbia Region. (See related story below.) 