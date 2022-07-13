1922 — 100 years ago
It’s no longer a joke — the Rialto Theater has this week installed a genuine cooling system and is now the coolest place in town. A monstrous electrically-driven fan, which took three days to install, is now blowing fresh air into the theater from behind the stage and forcing the warm air out the back with such volume as to give the theater a complete change of air every three minutes. — Hood River News
A bad fire was reported raging this afternoon on the Curtiss brothers, Ed. Ball and old Mays ranches, up Mill creek valley about three and one-half miles from The Dalles, and about one-half mile from the Mill creek market road. The fire was said to be beyond control at 3 o’clock this afternoon, with every available resident in that neighborhood fighting it. According to Mrs. E. L. Curtiss, the fire is believed to have started from a carelessly thrown cigarette or cigar stub. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
Many growers of apples, and some who grow pears were, last weekend, ruefully surveying the west side of their trees in an effort to figure what can be done under the existing shortage of efficient farm help, to repair the extensive damage done to fruit by the excessive heat of the past week. In orchards which had already been thinned, the loss to the grower is high, for such growers have already spent considerable money on thinning and at a cost higher than ever before known in the Hood River Valley. — Hood River News
Two fire alarms yesterday, one of which resulted in $600 worth of damage, prompted Fire Chief Charles Roth Jr. to remind the citizens of The Dalles that there is a city ordinance requiring all residents to turn off their water taps during a fire alarm or be subject to a $25 fine or 12 days in jail or both. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
An alert Boy Scout and his training in firemanship and first aid were credited this week with helping save a playmate from possible death. Lee Roy Burgess, 13, son of Bill Burgess, Odell, was praised for his effort in extinguishing the gasoline-fed fire that severely burned his friend, 12, in an accident July 2. The boy started to run, with clothes on his upper body aflame, and Burgess knocked him to the ground and then rolling him in the dirt, extinguishing the flames before they could do further damage. — Hood River News
Visitors at The Dalles Dam and its related facilities totaled 75,146 in June and came from every state in the Union, one possession and 13 foreign countries. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
Decision on the future of Frankton School is scheduled to be made next Wednesday by the Hood River County School Board, and its members want the public to help out. School officials said they’re hoping to receive public input on the school to help them decide which of several possible directions to pursue. The district intends to retain ownership of the property, at least in the immediate future. — Hood River News
HOOD RIVER (UPI) — Demolition has begun on the Hood River Bridge, despite efforts by several groups to preserve the historic structure. “I guess we probably won’t be saving the bridge,” said Columbia River Gorge Commission Director Jeff Breckel after he learned demolition of the 64-year-old span began last week. “We tried to put together a coalition; no one was out there and interested,” he said. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
A huge fire gutted a portion of the central business district in White Salmon Tuesday night and early Wednesday night, causing extensive damage and an as yet unestimated monetary loss. The fire apparently started in the upper rear portion of the Cameo building, which houses the Rhineland Inn in the basement and Buck Yarnell’s Hook, Hackle, and Hair Barber shop on the main floor in the front. The fire was spotted by Tom and Dolly Bond’s children, who saw the rear window blow out of the building under intense heat. — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
The City of Hood River’s memorial rose garden has been completed — fulfilling the final wishes of the late Frank “Brick” Stratton. Stratton, who died at the age of 91 last September, bequeathed the $138,000 needed to complete the new park as part of a $200,000 endowment to the city. In honor of that gesture, Lynn Guenther, city manager, said officials decided to name the 6,000-square foot site Stratton Gardens. — Hood River News
SHANIKO — Portland business mogul Dr. Robert Pamplin handed over a $25,000 check to the City of Shaniko Thursday at a town hall meeting designed to quell recent discord in the community. Pamplin, president and CEO of the multi-million dollar R.B. Pamplin Corporation, hosted the open forum after his extensive investments in the area produced fear and speculation in this town of 25 residents. The meeting was marked by statements of support and applause — as well as audience in-fighting and pointed questions. — The Dalles Chronicle
The White Salmon Valley School District’s maintenance and transportation departments are hoping to move into their new headquarters on Bruin Country Road the first week of August. Superintendent Dale Palmer said the contractors will be completing the project by paving around the main building and in the buss paddock area. While the grounds wait to be paved, work inside the building continues and will continue once the district moves in. — White Salmon Enterprise
