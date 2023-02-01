1923 — 100 years ago
The unexpected happened last Friday night when a snowstorm set in and on Saturday morning residents awoke to find the countryside under a blanket of snow ranging from 10 inches in depth downtown to 18 inches in the valley. The snowfall was heaviest at Dee. Numerous telephone lines collapsed under the strain and on Sunday morning upwards of 500 phones were out of commission. Lights and power were off for a short period during the morning. — Hood River News
Trout Lake young people are having the time of their lives enjoying the big toboggan slide on the Livingston place. There is eighteen inches of snow, with freezing weather, conditions being perfect for that sport. — White Salmon Enterprise
A vigorous campaign was started today toward a large attendance at the dance to be given Friday night in the auditorium for the benefit of the reorganized Birgfeld orchestra, which in the future will give the music at the civic auditorium ...The Birgfeld orchestra was a famous institution in the days of the Vogt theater. It was known far and wide among theatrical folk over the country for its excellence and was an advertising factor of no mean merit for the city. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
Prolongation of “old-fashioned” winter conditions into their second week, last Sunday caused residents of both town and country to take time out from their shoveling exercises to consider the ever-increasing curtains of ice, which had built up at the eaves of roofs of their homes, and were permitting thawed snow to back up under shingles, to start leaks in walls and ceilings. — Hood River News
Klickitat Heights is well blanketed with a good four feet of snow and at this Wednesday morning writing big white flakes are still descending upon us. School bus service was discontinued last week owing to the hazardous and well nigh impossible roads and our mail service is next to nil, although our carrier is trying his best to make some deliveries. — White Salmon Enterprise
A west-bound freight train on the Union Pacific railroad was wrecked at Rowena shortly after noon today resulting in a completely blocked right-of-way with 12 freight cars off the track. Ten of the cars are considerably smashed up, it was reported. No one was injured ... Grain and tomato catsup was scattered over the snowbound right-of-way. — The Dalles Chronicle
1963 — 60 years ago
Fishin’s Poor: Chamber of Commerce Secretary George Bartch thinks of all the angles, even if it doesn’t always yield results. He’s even been trying to make the Columbia River’s bountiful carp crop pay off for the county. “I’ll bet I’ve written to every carp processor in the country,” he said. “So far I haven’t received so much as a nibble, though.” — Hood River News
The most extensive school study program yet undertaken in this area moved into its final phase this week when the White Salmon Valley School Board announced results of the study, which found necessary the building of nine new rooms for science, industrial arts, homemaking, vocational education and music. — White Salmon Enterprise
Decision to close local schools until Monday resulted from difficulty on bus runs, after 5.8 inches of new snow was received. — The Dalles Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
A new proposal that could help the city answer a need for more off-street parking in the Hood River downtown area has surfaced. Former Mayor Chuck Beardsley unveiled a proposal to sell up to four lots on the block immediately west of the city’s present downtown parking facility. In a capsule, Beardsley told city council members that the entire block between Fifth and Sixth streets and Cascade and Oak streets was for sale, with the exception of the Oak Street Apartments. — Hood River News
Klickitat County saw a December jobless rate of 22.6 percent, trailing the state average of 12.5 percent, which translates to 1,640 people unemployed in the county. Marlene Coplen of the Washington State Security Department told county commissioners technological advancements in various industries, including wood products, have made many jobs across the country obsolete and is expecting the same result here. — White Salmon Enterprise
The two local school districts, D-9 and D-12, may be sharing a lot more than a football field in future years as budget problems continue for both districts. The Dalles High had planned to play its football games on its own facility starting with the 1983 football season ... but budget problems may have halted that plan. — The Dalles Chronicle
2003 — 20 years ago
The abandoned lower Hanel Mill site has drawn the attention of a national company that assembles energy efficient windows made from recycled glass. Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc., has submitted a letter of intent to build on 10 acres of the Odell property that is already zoned for that use and owned by the Hanel Development Company. — Hood River News
After enduring the controversy sparked by several audit findings over the past couple of years, the Klickitat Public Utility District has won high marks from the state in its latest report. The Jan. 17 Auditor’s report shows that the district complied with state laws, and that internal controls were adequate to safeguard public assets. — White Salmon Enterprise
The Northern Wasco County PUD wrestled with the 2003 budget again Jan. 28. They last three straight falls. Three motions to pass some version of the budget brought all 3-2 votes ... but different 3-2 divisions each time. — The Dalles Chronicle
