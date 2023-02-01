USS O'Brien, The Dalles.png

The destroyer USS O’Brien was the subject of a series of photographs when it traveled up the Columbia River from Portland to The Dalles July 22, 1966. The ship received six battle stars for World War II service, five for Korean War service, and three for Vietnam service. The ship was decommissioned in 1972. Images scanned from 4- by 5-inch black and white negatives from the archives of The Dalles Daily Chronicle. Above, the ship is pictured preparing to dock in The Dalles, looking west. 

1923 — 100 years ago

The unexpected happened last Friday night when a snowstorm set in and on Saturday morning residents awoke to find the countryside under a blanket of snow ranging from 10 inches in depth downtown to 18 inches in the valley. The snowfall was heaviest at Dee. Numerous telephone lines collapsed under the strain and on Sunday morning upwards of 500 phones were out of commission. Lights and power were off for a short period during the morning. — Hood River News

HR History 1904.JPG

“1904 Harmonies” is the title of this photo from The History Museum of Hood River County that ran in the Jan. 25, 2003, Hood River News. “The Pass Time Quartet entertained in Hood River about 100 years ago,” reads the cutline. “Posing for this 1904 photo were Charles Black, left, Larry DeWitt, Ed Dunbar, and Maltie Dukes. Photo was ‘Presented by Harry DeWitt.’” The quartet was one of the featured local musical groups in the museum’s 2022 Cemetery Tales production.
On Our Side 1943

They’re On Our Side — Don’t call these fellows Japs — They’re nisei, or J.A.’s (Japanese-Americans) — two of the scores of loyal U.S. citizens of Japanese ancestry serving in our army. These members of the 100th Infantry, formerly part of the Hawaiian national guard, man a machine gun post in a camouflaged sector of their training ground.  
USS O'Brien, Hood River bridge.png

The destroyer USS O’Brien was the subject of a series of photographs when it traveled up the Columbia River from Portland to The Dalles July 22, 1966. The ship received six battle stars for World War II service, five for Korean War service, and three for Vietnam service. The ship was decommissioned in 1972. Images scanned from 4- by 5-inch black and white negatives from the archives of The Dalles Daily Chronicle. Above, a view of their passage under the Hood River-White Salmon draw bridge.
USS O'Brien, Hood River bridge2.png

The destroyer USS O’Brien was the subject of a series of photographs when it traveled up the Columbia River from Portland to The Dalles July 22, 1966. The ship received six battle stars for World War II service, five for Korean War service, and three for Vietnam service. The ship was decommissioned in 1972. Images scanned from 4- by 5-inch black and white negatives from the archives of The Dalles Daily Chronicle. Above, a view of their passage under the Hood River-White Salmon draw bridge.
USS O'Brien, The Dalles Salmon.png

The destroyer USS O’Brien was the subject of a series of photographs when it traveled up the Columbia River from Portland to The Dalles July 22, 1966. The ship received six battle stars for World War II service, five for Korean War service, and three for Vietnam service. The ship was decommissioned in 1972. Images scanned from 4- by 5-inch black and white negatives from the archives of The Dalles Daily Chronicle. Above, sailors are greeted with the gift of a fresh salmon as they disembark.