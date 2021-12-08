1921 — 100 years ago
W.M. Johnson, who drives the U.S. bread wagon when the highway is open and who was recently snowbound with his truck near Odell, made the trip over the highway last week on foot, in company with Everett Marriott. They left Hood River at 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon of last week and arrived in Portland at 10 p.m. Wednesday night, having walked from this city to a point beyond Wyeth. On actual count, 174 autos are in the snow along the highway. In the opinion of these men, it will be at least six weeks before the highway can be opened to travel. — Hood River News
Fifty of The Dalles most prominent business and professional men learned to call each other by their first names at a luncheon held today at Hotel Dalles. The 50 men, besides rubbing elbows and getting acquainted with the man who sat on either side and across the table, organized the Kiwanis Club of the Dalles. The meeting was perhaps the “peppiest” gathering of its kind ever held in this city. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
Trouble between IWA union workers and the Oregon Lumber Company over the question of wages came to a head Wednesday morning of this week when at 8 a.m. about 300 employees left their jobs and admitted they were on strike. The planer crew went to work at 5:45 a.m. and the rest of the men were on their jobs at the usual hour of 7:30 a.m. At 8 o’clock, all spontaneously waled off the job and are now on strike. — Hood River News
The Dalles post, American Legion, along with other posts throughout the nation, is ready, willing and equipped to take a leading part in the civilian defense program, Commander T. Leland Brown said in a telegram addressed to Joseph K. Carson Jr., state department commander in Portland. “The Dalles post has perfected plans for mobilization of its membership and has volunteered its services to the county coordinator of civilian defense,” Brown asserted. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
Oregon’s third largest industry, recreation, will be the subject for discussion at a joint meeting sponsored by the Columbia Farm Bureau and the Chamber of Commerce next Wednesday at the Odell Grange Hall. Rob Hukari, Farm Bureau vice president in charge of recreation development, pointed out that Hood River County must get started on development of one of its greatest natural resources to meet the demand of a fast growing industry — recreation and tourism — whether it be winter or summer, skiing, or boating and swimming and hiking. — Hood River News
The new Dalles Junior High School addition, containing 21,185 square feet of classroom and special purpose space, will be dedicated and open for public inspection Sunday afternoon. Those attending will visit 12 teaching stations that were provided in the recently completed project. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
December 7, 1941. “It was a nightmare.” “It’s a day I try to forget.” “You didn’t think; everything happened so fast.” This week marks the 40th anniversary of Japan’s morning surprise attack against the U.S. military installation at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, the battle that sent America into World War II, and those are some of the reactions of men who were there. “I couldn’t really think about it until three or four days after it happened,” J.B. Coffey said. He was on the U.S.S. Tennessee when the shooting started. — Hood River News
The Dalles Christmas lighting fund in now $1,200 and Chamber of Commerce manager Bud Hagen estimates at least $1,500 is needed. Money collected over that amount will be used on a major rewiring job on the lights. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Klickitat County commissioners will be looking at architectural drawings for a $2.4 million adult detention and corrections center this week. The facility, which will be constructed next to the current sheriff’s office, is to be built with grant money from a state program and a $280,0000 contingency fund. The 30-inmate center will replace crowded quarters in the county courthouse built in the 1940s. —White Salmon Enterprise
2001 — 20 years ago
Unexpectedly heavy rains and snow arrived in the Gorge on Wednesday, bringing traffic to a standstill in several locations. When the sudden snow storm struck shortly before dawn Nov. 28, both county and city public work crews scrambled to clear main arterials. A semi-truck with a double trailer blocked Country Club Road when it failed to get enough traction to make it up the steep hill just west of Frankton Road. In the middle of the crisis a power line came down in the same location. — Hood River News
Some 225 people lined up Monday for assistance with their heating bills at the Mid-Columbia CAP office in The Dalles. New this year are larger payments to qualified individuals — about $50 more — and looser income requirements. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
The future of Condit Dam, which some believed was settled months ago, is apparently still on the table for review, and it’s an issue that isn’t likely to go away. Klickitat County Commissioner Don Struck said Washington Department of Ecology recently decided to complete a supplemental environmental study on water quality and stormwater runoff related to the possible removal of the dam, about three miles up the White Salmon river. Struck said county commissioners plan to meet with DOE representatives sometime this month to discuss issues of concern regarding the dam. “What happens if they blow the dam and it pulls water out of White Salmon’s well field?” Struck asked. “We have a county bridge across Northwestern Lake. What happens to the piers when that water is pulled out of there?” Struck said his main concern is the silt and sediment that has backed up behind the dam for so many years. “Those of us who have lived in the area know what’s in that lake,” Struck said. “I know there’s a dump truck in the lake, and there are batteries and car motors and a lot of hazardous materials in that silt. I can’t fathom blowing a hole in it and letting it all go into the Columbia River.” — White Salmon Enterprise
