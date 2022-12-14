1922 — 100 years ago
Liquid evidence, in demijohns, kegs, casks and bottles, was poured into the local sewer on Thursday of last week by Sheriff Johnson and his deputies. The product of a number of raids and interrupted booze parties could not have found a better receptacle that in that into which it trickled. Few witnessed its passing and not a tear was shed, or a joke attempted as the officers went silently about their task, but one of the on-lookers remarked: “It was mighty hard on the sewer rats.” — Hood River News
All members of the volunteer fire department have been given the power to act as special policemen, and any person found leaving water faucets running to prevent freezing, will be arrested and fined, it was announced at the office of the water commission this afternoon. This stringent order was issued in an effort to keep the water supply at a level commensurate with safety. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
Members of the Library board and city police officials would like to learn the identity of a group of young vandals who deliberately dug a number of deep holes in the beautiful lawn north of the library building a few nights since and who attempted to wrench off the Woman’s Relief Corps marker on the big oak tree on the south side of the property. — Hood River News
The controlled materials plan under which all copper, steel and aluminum, and ultimately all critical materials, will be allocated next year, will be explained to business men of The Dalles at a meeting of the Chamber of Commerce to be held Wednesday, according to word received here today by W.S. Nelson, secretary of the chamber, from J. Fred Bergesch, Oregon district manager of the war production board. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
On the following dates registration boards in Klickitat County will register male citizens of the United States and other male persons who shall have attained their 18th anniversary of their birth during the periods indicated below. Those born on or after July 1, 1924, but not after August 31, 1924, will register December 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, and 17th. — White Salmon Enterprise
1962 — 60 years ago
Employment in Hood River County headed towards its anticipated decline, but there were bright spots in the job picture during November, according to a report by Boyd Jackson, Hood River employment office manager. Loggers were able to work through November, several highway construction projects were continuing through the month, excellent pear and apple crops provided work until mid-November, and trade and service industries found volumes holding above last year’s level. — Hood River News
Christmas tree cutters have been creating “quite a bit of activity,” some of it contrary to regulations, in the Mt. Hood National Forest, Barlow District Ranger Glenn Baker said Thursday. Rules which cutters are required to observe include getting 100 feet into the woods before taking a tree, selecting trees with stump diameter no greater than four inches, leaving no stump taller than 12 inches, and taking species other than Ponderosa pine. Every tree brought out of the national morest must carry a permit, the ranger reminded. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Bonneville Power Administration today awarded a $36,345 contract to McDonald Logging Company of Cle Elum, Wash., to clear right-of-way on the 19.5 mile Big Eddy-Parkdale section of the John Day-Keeler 500,000 volt transmission line. — White Salmon Enterprise
1982 — 40 years ago
Ushering in the final shopping days before Christmas, many Hood River merchants will open their stores until 8 p.m. nightly until Christmas Eve, and many stores will be open this Sunday afternoon. The Hood River News will print a special edition this week that will be delivered to readers’ homes Saturday morning through the Mid-Columbia. Advertisers have been offered special rates for the Christmas issue which will include shopping information covering the entire Mid-Columbia and up to date news in Hood River. — Hood River News
This crop was one of the best ever and members of The Dalles Cherry Growers Monday approved a $384,000 plant improvement project to cut processing costs. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Still $8,000 away from the $9,000 goal, the White Salmon City Council and Mayor Cecil Jaksha are still asking for financial assistance to alleviate the city pool’s budget deficit. The reason for the request is so all the children of west KIlickitat County may have another safe summer swimming in a supervised environment, guarded by experience lifeguards in a heated, chlorinated pool instead of in a dangerous river, unsupervised and unprotected, council members said. — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
The new year will bring added costs to have a vehicle released from the impound yard. Beginning Jan. 1, the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office will charge a $40 fee to cover staff time that is spent processing paperwork so owners can recover towed cars or trucks. Prior to adopting the new administrative fee, Hood River County Sheriff Joe Wampler polled 16 other counties to learn what they charge for the same service. He said the average was between $50-75. — Hood River News
A new crosswalk at the intersection of Taylor and Third streets downtown will help pedestrians navigate a currently unhospitable stretch of road. Taylor is the short street immediately west of the landscaped traffic island at the east end of downtown The Dalles. — The Dalles Chronicle
The Lyle wastewater treatment plant, much-needed in the community, is on its way towards construction and project completion in 2004. The Dallesport Water District submitted a Community Development Block Grant application on Nov. 14. If awarded, the funds will go towards the $2.375 million construction price tag on the PUD-operated plant. — White Salmon Enterprise
