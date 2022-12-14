1955 The Dalles business district

The Dalles business district is pictured in 1955, looking west down Second Street. Scanned from a 4- by 5-inch black and white film negative from the archives of The Dalles Daily Chronicle. 
1922 Christmas ad

Christmas advertisement in the Dec. 15, 1922, Hood River News.

1922 — 100 years ago

Liquid evidence, in demijohns, kegs, casks and bottles, was poured into the local sewer on Thursday of last week by Sheriff Johnson and his deputies. The product of a number of raids and interrupted booze parties could not have found a better receptacle that in that into which it trickled. Few witnessed its passing and not a tear was shed, or a joke attempted as the officers went silently about their task, but one of the on-lookers remarked: “It was mighty hard on the sewer rats.” — Hood River News

Hood River History 1962

Patricia Farley, 3-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Farley, with what she hopes to find under the Christmas Tree. 
Dec 14, 2002, Lage kids

Above, Emily Lage, 9 months, of Pine Grove, seems puzzled in her first visit with Santa Claus while her experienced brother, Taylor, 3, looks on, at the Elks annual Christmas party Sunday. More than 100 children attended. 