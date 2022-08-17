The Dalles history Scene at reservoir, 1951.jpg

Crews from the City of The Dalles water department work on a reservoir May 28, 1951. Scanned from a 4- by 5-inch black and white negative from the archives of The Dalles Optimist. — May 28, 1951/The Dalles Optimist

1922 — 100 years ago

Vice President and Mrs. Calvin Coolidge motored over the Highway to the Columbia Gorge hotel on Monday of this week and enjoyed lunch at the famous hostelry. Altho (sic) no formal reception was held, several local residents had lunch at the hotel and obtained a glimpse of the vice president and his wife. Siddie Thomison, 6-year-old daughter of J. D. Thomison, presented Mrs. Coolidge with a bouquet of dahlias, grown by J.G. Ruggles of Hood River. H.C. Dietz, local photographer, secured several pictures of Mrs. Coolidge as she accepted the bouquet. — Hood River News

UO ad 1922.jpg

An ad for the University of Oregon as it appeared in the Aug. 25, 1922, Hood River News.
Lone Pine Fire The Dalles history

CORRUGATED SIDING and other debris remains after fire that destroyed two Indian dwelling units Saturday night at Lone Pine site near The Dalles Dam. Red Cross today was appealing for clothing and other articles to aid those who lost their possessions in blaze. — Aug. 20, 1962, The Dalles Daily Chronicle