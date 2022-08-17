Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crews from the City of The Dalles water department work on a reservoir May 28, 1951. Scanned from a 4- by 5-inch black and white negative from the archives of The Dalles Optimist. — May 28, 1951/The Dalles Optimist
CORRUGATED SIDING and other debris remains after fire that destroyed two Indian dwelling units Saturday night at Lone Pine site near The Dalles Dam. Red Cross today was appealing for clothing and other articles to aid those who lost their possessions in blaze. — Aug. 20, 1962, The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Vice President and Mrs. Calvin Coolidge motored over the Highway to the Columbia Gorge hotel on Monday of this week and enjoyed lunch at the famous hostelry. Altho (sic) no formal reception was held, several local residents had lunch at the hotel and obtained a glimpse of the vice president and his wife. Siddie Thomison, 6-year-old daughter of J. D. Thomison, presented Mrs. Coolidge with a bouquet of dahlias, grown by J.G. Ruggles of Hood River. H.C. Dietz, local photographer, secured several pictures of Mrs. Coolidge as she accepted the bouquet. — Hood River News
Petitions to the city council are being circulated today asking that the square block of property known as the old ball grounds, situated at Bluff, I, Fair and H streets, be purchased and set apart as a park. Proponents of the movement point to the fact that the eastern part of the city has no park ... The property is owned by the French estates. It is up for sale at $4,000, and if not quickly taken for some public purchase will be subdivided into lots. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
The main feature at Victory Center Saturday evening of last week was a contest between the five valley firefighting units, established during the past few months thru (sic) the cooperation of Civilian Defense and Hood River County Court. The five teams were: Odell, West Side, Dee, Pine Grove and Parkdale, with Odell being the first to get water on the old courthouse lawn, in 52 seconds from the time the starting gun was fired by City Councilman Joe C. Meyer. — Hood River News
Due to the increased costs of labor and feed, several of the larger dairies in this area have announced that they must dispose of their herds unless the present conditions, caused by price ceilings on milk, are alleviated in the immediate future. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
Hood River Firemen were called out at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday to a fire at Snack Bar at the corner of 13th and Oak streets. “It was hot!” said Fire Chief Jim Meyer. “But we were lucky that the fan over the stove turned on and it sucked the fire to the outside, confining the damage to one wall.” Evidence showed that the thermostat on the French fry kettle failed to turn off at the proper temperature and the grease got too hot and exploded. — Hood River News
Taxpayers in Wasco County will be asked to pungle up about $300,000 more in 1962-63 than they did last year, figures released Thursday indicated. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
The Bartlett pear harvest started Monday in Hood River with packers expecting more demand from canneries this year due to reduced holdover of inventory that has plagued the processed fruit market during the last several years. Stadelman Fruit Manager Don Clark said the Hood River Bartlett crop looks lighter this year with 40,000 tons projected, compared with a traditional average of about 50,000 tons. — Hood River News
RAJNEESHPURAM — The city council meets tonight to name a committee for citizens involvement state’s newest incorporated community, set up on a large ranch being developed by followers of Indian mystic Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Two newcomers to politics, Wilma Cornwall and Donna Rush, are facing each other in the upcoming elections for the position of Skamania County treasurer. Kay Wright, who held the office for the past two terms has announced she will retire at the end of the term. Donna Rush, a 35-year-old Stevenson resident, said she felt it was a good opportunity and something she wanted to pursue. She currently works as operations officer at Columbia Gorge Bank in Stevenson. A resident of North Bonneville, Wilma Cornwall, 50, has worked in the county treasurer’s office for the past six years, and said she feels she has the necessary experience and that it was something she wanted to do. — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
The bi-state team studying options for a new crossing over the Columbia River is recommending a toll increase on the existing Hood River bridge to help fund that project. However, the planning process itself could be mothballed by the Oregon State Department of Transportation and the Washington State Department of Transportation in early September due to lack of funding. Dale Robins, project leader, said a new bridge will be unlikely for at least 20 years if regional administrations from both agencies decide to pull the plug on the $1 million study. — Hood River News
Moro will celebrate its recent makeover with a full day of free recreation at Wheatstock 2002 in the city park this Saturday. Event highlights dedication of the Highway 97 road and sidewalk upgrade and the addition of a retaining wall in Moro City Park. — The Dalles Chronicle
The Klickitat County Planning Department has issued a mitigated determination of non-significance for a proposed preliminary plat that would create eight lots in a subdivision on Powerhouse Road, off State Route 141 about three miles north of White Salmon. — White Salmon Enterprise
