1922 — 100 years ago
With the expectation that the Loop Road will become the permanent highway from the upper to the lower valley, Berkeley Snow, local manager of the Pacific Power and Light Co., has been in the Mt. Hood section this week, relocating position for poles over a mile stretch of new road, where the Loop Road crosses and recrosses the existing county road. In view of the fact that the old road will probably be eventually abandoned in that section, Mr. Snow has decided that the old equipment shall be dispensed with and a new set of poles and wires are to be installed. — Hood River News
The carcass of a horse with a saddle attached, believed the same that floated over the Celilo falls last Sunday, a few minutes after the body of a man had passed, was seen floating down the river past The Dalles late yesterday afternoon. The dead horse was first seen by a Chinese, who reported what he had observed to Tony Mayeta, proprietor of the Glenwood hotel. Mayeta called the police. The dead animal was well past the mouth of Mill Creek by the time the police reached the river bank, and was being carried along at a fast rate by the rather swift current of mid stream. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
An open house will be held in the Emergency Hospital set up under the auspices of the office of Civilian Defense Tuesday evening, April 28, at 8:30 p.m. All women who have registered for the Red Cross Home Nursing Course have been invited to a tuberculin testing clinic to be held in those rooms at 8 p.m. Facilities being planned at the hospital include First Aid, Canteen, Registration and Identification, Volunteer Aides, Ambulance Corps and Phone Service. — Hood River News
The first dates of sugar rationing in Wasco County was “earmarked” here today when Ray F. Kelly, chairman of the rationing board, No. 33-1, announced that necessary documents have been received for trade registration of all wholesale, retail, industrial and institutional sugar purchasers and that the registration dates officially have been set for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, April 28-29. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
Time Marches Backward — The perennial question of which way the hands turn once again faces clocks in Hood River and Oregon. According to official reports, the sun has been tempted to move backward an hour but a comprise was reached and clocks will move forward one hour Sunday morning. The official county time change takes place at 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 29. At this time, government, businesses and schools will move their clocks up to 3 a.m. — Hood River News
A statewide check by United Press International showed today that many other cities, like The Dalles, will be observing both standard and daylight saving time beginning Sunday. The Retail Trade Division of The Dalles Chamber of Commerce announced today that local merchants, for the most part, intend to move their clocks ahead one hour. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
If the Port of Hood River doesn’t attempt to capture a $3 million a year Federal Aviation Administration facility for the Hood River Airport, the Hood River County Commission wants no part of the blame. The county commission decided Monday night that there is no land use problem to cause delays in seeking a central automated flight plan service that will be located at some Oregon Airport. Commissioner Rodger Schock said Tuesday that the commission ruled the project would come within the permitted usage under the airport development zoning, although it is not a specified usage in the ordinance. — Hood River News
Zipporah Underhill of Dufur is the 1982 Northwest Cherry Sweetheart. Her first runner-up is Molly Holmes of The Dalles. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
The Irate Ratepayers of Klickitat County, a recently formed citizens group seeking a way out of the local utility district’s Washington Public Power Supply System contract obligations, has scheduled meetings for Lyle, Goldendale and Klickitat. State Rep. Dennis Heck is scheduled to speak at the Klickitat meeting on possible legislative action concerning the WPPSS dilemma. — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
The City of Hood River will soon install another 170 parking meters throughout the downtown historic district, expected to add $66,000 yearly to the general fund. On Monday, the city council decided to add parking meters along the entire length of State Street from its western intersection with Sixth Street to the Front Street junction. The meters in front of the library will offer only short term 30 minute parking but those on the southern side of the street will allow vehicles to park for a three hour time period. — Hood River News
Oregon and Washington fishery managers decided this week the ongoing spring Chinook sports fishery above Bonneville dam will remain open, at least for a few more days. Managers will meet Tuesday to assess the fishery from Tower Island below The Dalles Dam upstream to McNary Dam. This fishery remains open for now. — The Dalles Chronicle
Klickitat and Skamania counties have filed a joint legal motion to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in an effort to preserve Condit Dam. The motion calls for FERC to deny PacifiCorp the right to remove Condit Dam. Skamania County Prosecuting Attorney Bradley Andersen said the counties want to ensure that important issues are addressed ahead of a removal.— White Salmon Enterprise
