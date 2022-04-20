1922 — 100 years ago
At the monthly meeting of the Commercial Club on Monday evening, several interesting subjects were discussed, as a result of which the club went on record as endorsing any plan whereby the county and city can cooperate on using city hall for circuit court purposes. The club also endorsed the new golf club project and urged all to get behind it. Another topic was the development of Mt. Hood by the building of a connecting road to link up the Loop road and Cooper’s Spur. — Hood River News
Cherry pollenization experiments upon a scale never before attempted anywhere, which are expected to bring out information hitherto unknown to the agricultural world, will be conducted by C.E. Schuster, assistant professor of horticulture at Oregon Agricultural College, and a corps of assistants, in orchards of Wasco County starting next week. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
In a talk before students at Hood River High School last week, J.E. Klahre, general manager of the Apple Growers Association, counseled students, urging them not to feel disappointed because, in spite of their efforts in recent weekends and after school hours, they had not been successful in securing jobs in orchards. Within a few weeks, said Klahre, there will be many jobs of thinning available or other orchard jobs. — Hood River News
Indians from Klamath Falls, Warm Springs, Umatilla, Burns and Grande Ronde in Oregon and from reservations in Montana, Idaho and Washington gathered with the Celilo Indians yesterday at Celilo Falls for their annual root and salmon feast. More than 1,000 Indians were fed at large tables in the long house on the reservation it was reported today. The food consisted mainly of roots and fish, but many other delicacies of the red man were included in the menu. Church services were held at noon. During the afternoon competitive games of Indian monte and the bone game were held among the various tribes. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
Automation will move to Cascade Locks next week when the starter button is pushed on a brand new $250,000 automatic cut lumber sorter at Cascade Locks Lumber Co. Merl Seitzinger, owner, plans to set the combination sorter, stacker and sticker placer into operation as soon as some of the bugs are worked out of the electronic system, he said Saturday. Mill Superintendent George Streff said, “I believe this is the largest machine of this type ever built and the only one on the west coast.” — Hood River News
First hearing to be held by the Oregon Scenic Area Commission on petitions to eliminate billboards along much of the Oregon Trail Columbia Highway and on part of the old Columbia River route will be held May 24 at Hood River. The commission, an agency of the State Bureau of Labor, has authority in this field as the result of a law enacted by the 1961 session of the Legislature. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
Warmer weather and sunny skies have cooperated with the Hood River Valley this week to spur bloom development just in time for Blossom Day this Sunday, April 25. Rain and lower temperatures during early April interrupted fruit tree development until this week, but the snow-white pear blossoms will be in full bloom in the lower and mid-valley on Sunday. Clubs and organizations are making final preparations for activities this weekend ... — Hood River News
The Dalles City Council decided Monday to pay up to $6,000 for a consultant to determine what kind of computer services the city needs. The computer consultant would study city bookkeeping, clerical and management operations, make recommendations on the kind of service required, and prepare bid specifications for the purchase. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Before White Salmon’s Cameo Players can present an original musical, the group currently conducting a community drama workshop is undergoing repairs to the Cameo Theater, with the help of the West Klickitat Youth Opportunity Council. The new group had been making use of the same theater until the fire marshal told the group improvements needed to be made to get the building up to code. — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
The proposed budget for the 2002-2003 school year was presented to the Hood River County School Board Tuesday. And the tone of the message was, as Superintendent Jerry Sessions said, somber. Business Manager Gwen Gardner waded through a sea of numbers in a 400-page budget document, highlighting major changes (read decreases) in next year’s number. But what most of the board members wanted to hear about was the proposed personnel cuts. — Hood River News
A planning commission approval to permanently site a medical helicopter pad at the fire district building has been appealed. Opponents argue the noise, light, dust and vibrations from medical helicopters landing at the Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue District building makes the helipad an improper use for that land use zone. — The Dalles Chronicle
The Army Corps of Engineers is set to purchase around nine acres of land on the White Salmon riverfront, just east of Bridge RV Park to secure an in-lieu tribal fishing site. Mayor Roger Holen said the land encompasses an underpass underneath the railroad tracks, and is “the only way to get to the riverfront from SR 14.” Holen said he opposed to sale because it would devalue neighboring land and take the land off the city payroll. The Army Corps of Engineers is required to maintain in-lieu fishing sites by federal law. — White Salmon Enterprise
