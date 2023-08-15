B4 City Council serial WITH MAP and TEXT BOX bw PRINT.jpg

Well, about Warhaven the new uniforms at Wally’s Filling Station created quite a stir. It is not that we are starved for news; we’re all just loyal patrons of the business and wanted to experience change before our neighbors or cousins would blab, spoiling details of style and color.

The truly unique part of the uniform was the green banker’s visor. Rose and Stan chose these after much debate, eventually agreeing that it’s easy to smack your head wearing any kind of brimmed hat.