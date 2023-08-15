Well, about Warhaven the new uniforms at Wally’s Filling Station created quite a stir. It is not that we are starved for news; we’re all just loyal patrons of the business and wanted to experience change before our neighbors or cousins would blab, spoiling details of style and color.
The truly unique part of the uniform was the green banker’s visor. Rose and Stan chose these after much debate, eventually agreeing that it’s easy to smack your head wearing any kind of brimmed hat.
They selected red permanent press button down shirts emblazoned with “Wally’s” over the right breast pocket. Over the left, the employee’s name tag, white lettering on a red field, like the fire department has for their dress uniforms. The pants they chose were dark blue denim. In the end they had a tiff over the footwear. Rose wanted white canvas shoes out of patriotism. Stan thought, in a gas station, the white would soil quickly and argued successfully for black walking shoes.
As a concession to Rose, Stan suggested white pocket protectors in which to place their tire pressure gauge and voltage tester.
Classmates of Stan and Rose offered mixed impassioned responses, ranging from “Nerdy” to “If Spiderman wad filling up, he’d want to be served by an attendant dressed like you! Batman too!” There were the spiteful ones, steeped in jealousy, “You look like you should be working a hotdog stand in an airport or mall.” Or, “Isn’t it a little early for Halloween costumes?” Or “Yeah, the keeper of the toolbelt!” Teenagers can be a tough lot.
Looky-loos had been driving in ever since the news of the impending new uniforms. If you are a resident of social media, you know how the wisp of gossip and the hint of news can spread like our wildfires of the West. Truly, the Internet has given us a grapevine on steroids, and virtual herds of gawkers with abandon.
Both Steve and Gene O. initially raised their eyebrows at the visors, but quickly came around, acknowledging that these kids figured out the danger of jar heading well before their time. Steve, in fact, had a one-inch scar over his right eyebrow from running into the hydraulic car lift while wearing a ball cap. Gene O. laughed out loud, saying, “OK, I get it, Rose and Steve. YOU are trying to protect US from ourselves. Thank you. I appreciate the insurance. My apologies to you for doubting your collective wisdoms.”
It was shortly after the donning of uniforms the next day when all four were present that Tootie McDaniels arrived with her phone for photos to share with the media. Her Quality Customer Service Program was now in full swing and gaining regional attention for its results.
She would be speaking in the next quarter at three conferences and testifying at a state legislative committee on tourism and the economy.
Tootie now has the distinction of being Warhaven’s mayor, succeeding Ike Moseseek the previous evening. The reader may recall that Warhaven is composed of five voting districts. City councilors elect a mayor from their own ranks for a one-year term, and it is now her turn as Uptown’s representative to lead her fellow councilors, who are Debbie Dacnic of Downtown, Wilbur Weston of the West Hills, Louisa Hershberger of the Plateau, and Moseseek of the Craggies.
The team at Wally’s has had Tootie’s arrival rehearsed. When she pulls up and steps out of her car, the four of them bow deeply, and in unison exclaim, “Your Honor! Welcome to our humble business!” Tootie giggles.
“That’s unnecessary, my loyal subjects, but thanks.” She giggles again.
Tootie inspects her troops, clad in their new colorful uniforms.
She clears her throat. “You all are quite the team. Wally’s represents the very best in providing stellar customer service to every single customer that pulls up.”
Each of the four grimaced at this. None of them was perfect, and indeed, each had snubbed a patron or two for various reasons of irritation, disrespect, or just plain stupid, idiotic talk.
“Steve, you exemplify Warhaven’s traditions of excellence. Like you, I have followed in the footsteps of past generations to carry on a family business. It is not an easy inheritance and I know we both have considered selling off and putting our feet up. Yet something within sparks and rekindles and we keep at it, and the community benefits. Gene O., Rose, Stan, to have jobs is something crucial to the human spirit. You three thrive here, and it is a joy to watch each of you at work, visibly trying to please the customer with quality customer service.”
Steve interjects, “Madam Mayor, it’s been your leadership that has boosted many of the businesses about town.”
As he was completing his sentence, simultaneously three rigs drove in, two trucks and a sedan. In one of the trucks was Orin Holman who shouted as he pulled to a stop, “Hubba hubba! I just had to come take a look. You four look like a bowling team of steel! I am impressed! You two young ones, you have futures in industrial design and fashion!”
The team went through their paces, and even though Gene O. was off duty, he assisted with some chatter and the window squeegee.
•••
The City Council is a work of fiction, written by Jim Tindall, appearing every other week in Columbia Gorge News.
