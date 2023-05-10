CGN Warhaven
Art by Peggy Olson

Pastor Pasture is a traveling revival speaker, a circuit man of the cloth who drives around the West in a faded blue 1990 Ford Econoline van, sharing his good news with those who are eager or just curious. One fine evening he had rented the social hall of the Warhaven Care Center and delivered his homily to a gathering of about 150 souls with faith for a Great Awakening. Pete and Sheila were there at Pete’s urging. He was one of the curious.

“I just want to hear what another P squared (Pete Petrovich, Pastor Pasture, they have this in common) has to say about the meaning of life and the world of faith.” Pete was Greek Orthodox, but respected Protestant perspectives for their liberations. Sheila was one of those practical agnostics yet was always interested in what the divinely faithful had to say.