By Jim Tindall

Warhaven can boast of many things, of scores of civic accomplishments, of individuals of valor past and present, stout with integrity, love of neighbor and family, commonweal. It is one of our rapidly dwindling American communities that continues to live the Jeffersonian ideal where small family farms are the heartbeat of society and culture. This is the result, in no small part, of the agronomists and foresters and sustenance gardeners who shepherded this husbandry through the decades up to the present.