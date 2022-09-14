We in Warhaven remember the settlers who came in 1872, Rayland and Rowena Lindley. They were fine folk, strong pioneer spirits. They prospered. While they may be remembered for good deeds, fine hams and brave hearts, what often is retold to those interested in early Warhaven history is this couple’s robust feminine progeny, five lively girls: Lavender, Lilac, Larkspur, Lupine, and Violet.

Rayland farmed a section up the West Hills, west of Lyon Run. Today that land is known as the Lindley Compound, the whole perimeter of which is enclosed by 8-foot deer fence on black locust posts. Now that 360 acres is split informally into 18 parcels. While all the land is farmed collectively, these pieces are all held in trust by direct descendants of Rayland and Rowena, who wagoned from southern Ohio with hopes of fertile ground ahead.