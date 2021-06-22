Klickitat Rails to Trails

 Mark B. Gibson photo

A small group of birders explore the Klickitat Rails to Trails trail along upper Swale Creek in Klickitat County, accessed from a trailhead on Harms Road. The green of the  small creek contrasts sharply with the dry lands that characterize the unirrigated areas of the valley west of Goldendale.