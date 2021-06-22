A small group of birders explore the Klickitat Rails to Trails trail along upper Swale Creek in Klickitat County, accessed from a trailhead on Harms Road. The green of the small creek contrasts sharply with the dry lands that characterize the unirrigated areas of the valley west of Goldendale.
This year our dine and drink business locations throughout the Gorge have suffered with closures. You can help support your favorites by purchasing take out and gift cards. Many of these business will offer curb-side delivery and some will deliver to your home. Let’s keep the Gorge going strong!
