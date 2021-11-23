HOOD RIVER — The annual Holiday Bazaar of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church has returned for the 2021 season. Stop by the church at the corner of 11th and Eugene streets on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Enjoy shopping for a wide variety of gift-able treasures — handcrafted items in holiday themes, all sorts of things for children, adults, and even pets, wearables and jewelry, things to please the handyman and handywoman, specialty yarns for handcrafts, and a wide array of toothsome goodies to eat now or freeze for later. Proceeds go to support the church’s outreach programs in the community.
In accordance with COVID-19 protocol, shoppers are required to wear masks. Savor a cup of our hot apple cider on your way out with your special gifts.
Commented