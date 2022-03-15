THE DALLES — Serious Theater is holding auditions for their first production of the 2022 season, “The Stinky Cheese Man.” Though the characters may be familiar, each of your favorite storybook fables is cunningly derailed in this adaptation of Jon Scieszka and Lane Smith's children's book of fractured fairy tales. Everything from "Chicken Little" to "The Gingerbread Man" gets a complete makeover. Fun music and witty narration accompany the likes of ineloquent giants, sassy barnyard animals, colossal cow pies, and enough stinky cheese to go around.
This production will be a reader’s theater in the form of a radio show set in the 1990s, and Serious Theater is looking for eight to 10 persons of all ages.
Auditions are Monday and Tuesday March 21-22 from 6-8 p.m. at the Sawyer Hall Theater located in Zion Lutheran Church (located at 10th and Union streets in The Dalles). Rehearsals will be Mondays and Fridays with performances on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19 at 2 p.m. each day.
This production is partially funded by the Fred W. Fields Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation.
For more information, contact Garry Estep at estepgarry@gmail.com.
