Do ever feel you’re not as sharp in conversations, or you can’t complete a hike with friends, or you don’t want to take a trip because of how many times you’ll have to stop (and we know the reasons why!)? You feel you’ve lost the confidence to meet any challenge and you avoid doing the things that have made life worth living.
You are not alone. According to an article in the June 2019 issue of Harvard Men’s Health Watch, it’s not uncommon to lose confidence as we age because of the life changes we face: Retirement, health issues and loss of a loved one. Self-esteem generally peaks at the age of 60 and then starts to decline.
The reason is during midlife we typically are working, involved in relationships, and more adventurous. In contrast, as older adults we often lose these roles as we enter the later stages of life.
The best way to regain confidence is to remind yourself of your capabilities, focus on what you can do and build from there while addressing what keeps you from feeling confident.
Here are five strategies that can help you gain greater confidence and realize that your best days lie ahead.
1. Look good. When you look good, you feel good — which my wife often reminds me when she buys that nice new outfit.
2. Challenge yourself physically. Set a goal you can realistically meet and create a plan to achieve it. Besides improving your physical and mental health, it can build confidence in your ability to be active. But I’ve always found the first month is the hardest.
3. Learn something. Activities like learning to paint or playing an instrument or studying a foreign language can show that you can accomplish new things — although for me it takes a little longer to learn something new — okay, a lot longer! And if you make mistakes, it doesn’t really matter.
4. Stay connected. Lack of confidence can make socializing a challenge. Try volunteering where you can meet new people, use your skills, and you find rewarding.
5. Seek help. If you feel down or anxious or you’ve found other obstacles to feeling more confidant, help is always a good thing.
Finally, don’t believe the age stereotypes. Age does not determine whether you have the ability to be successful at a given task. Often we fall into the trap believing we can’t do something when there are many reasons we can.
It’s true you can’t do everything you once did but with confidence you can still live an active and satisfying life — just stay off that ladder!
•••
“This morning I saw a neighbor talking to her dog. It was obvious she thought her dog understood her. I came into my house and told my cat. We laughed a lot.”
•••
The name of the parking valet in the television series “77 Sunset Strip” who was constantly combing his “piled-high, greasy-styled teen hair” was Edd “Kookie” Byrnes.
I received correct answers from Diana Weston, Sandy Haechrel, Lana Tepfer, Julie Carter, Sandra Fritz, Kim Birge, Tina Castañares, Carol Earl, Gene Uczen, Rose Shultz, and Ed Stager, this week’s winner of a quilt raffle ticket.
I was more into soul music, but I know there are a lot of country and western music fans out there. For this week’s “Remember When” question, who was the female singer who recorded “I Fall to Pieces”, “She’s Got You,” and “Crazy” before her untimely death in a 1963 plane crash? Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, leave a message at 541-296-4788 or send it with a DVD of the 1985 motion picture Sweet Dreams.
•••
Well, it has been another week, wondering, “Have I said that before?” Until we meet again, I can now look forward to spring guilt-free, having had our winter snowstorm.
•••
“Do not take life too seriously. You will never get out of it alive.” — Elbert Hubbard
•••
Nutritious home delivered meals and pick-ups for anyone over 60.
Hood River Valley Adult Center — For Meals-on-Wheels, call 541-386-2060. Pick up a drive-thru meal from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
The Dalles Meals-on-Wheels — Call 541-298-8333 to sign up for home-delivered meals. Call before 10:30 a.m. to pick up a meal at noon at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center.
The Sherman County Senior and Community Center — Call 541-565-3191 by 10:30 a.m. and leave a message with the number of meals needed and names of each person.
Klickitat County Senior Services — Call the Goldendale office (509-773-3757) or the White Salmon office (509-493-3068).
Skamania County Senior Services — Call 509-427-3990.
Seniors of Mosier Valley — Call 541-503-5660 or 541-980-1157 at least one day in advance to order a Grab-N-Go meal. Monday and Wednesdays from 11-11:30 a.m. Pick-up at the Mosier Senior Center. Delivery is also available.
Commented