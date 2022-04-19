A public art sculpture will be forged by the hands of 250 local participants during Cherry Festival in The Dalles in a collaboration with local artist MacRae Wylde and The People’s Forge Project.
The direct engagement of community members in the fabrication of the sculpture was big draw for the project.
Two hundred and fifty community members will be working with blacksmiths to forge (strike hot iron) components of the project April 22-24 during the Cherry Festival.
Festival participants can become one of the fabricators for The People’s Forge. These pieces will be used in the final sculpture to be placed in a new pocket park on the corner of Second and Washington streets.
The fall artists in the Columbia Gorge from Cascade Locks to Biggs Junction were invited to participate in a Call for Artists to design the sculpture to be placed on the corner of Second and Washington in the Discount Plus parking lot. Andy Nichols, Nancy Houfek-Brown and Wylde were selected as finalists.
After being selected by The People’s Forge Project, Wylde began the design that will be created during the Cherry Festival.
TDAC’s Arts and Design Committee was appointed following the election mayor Rich Mays in 2018, and became an initiative to create committees for art and beautification, said a press release.
Public art projects are organized by the Arts and Design Committee of The Dalles Art Center with funding from The City of The Dalles. The first public art project was All Together The Dalles. It started as an idea to combine the architecture of The Dalles into one composition for a mural on Second Street at the east end of town.
