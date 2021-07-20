Since the spring, tour boats have resumed operations on the Columbia River, and on-shore excursions to Gorge museums, restaurants and other entertainment are now back as well. Above, an American Cruise Line ship is met by a quartet of buses while docked at the Port of Hood River in a panorama by Mark B. Gibson, Columbia Gorge News.
American Cruise Lines offer three cruise itineraries as far upstream as Clarkston, Wash. One also includes the Snake River. At right, the Queen of the West heads downstream past The Dalles July 4, with St. Peter’s Landmark and Mount Hood in the background. Queen of the West is also operated by American Cruise Lines and has been renovated with upgrades to passenger staterooms, lounges, galley and the engine room.
