Ada Wyn Parker-Loy 2018

Ada Wyn Parker-Loy shows off the iconic “Rosie the Riveter” stance. She was the first Rosie to be hired to work on a military base while the male workers were deployed in World War II.

 RaeLynn Ricarte/The Dalles Chronicle file photo

Ada Wyn Parker-Loy passed away on Aug. 16 at home in The Dalles at the age of 98.

Parker-Loy was the cultural icon “Rosie the Riveter” — not just one of the many women who contributed to the war effort by working at home, but the one, as detailed in the story below, featured in The Dalles Chronicle on May 25, 2018.

Ada Wyn Parker-Loy is shown with her sister, Naomi Parker Fraley

“Rosie the Riviter” recruiting poster

