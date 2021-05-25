Residents and visitors may now catch public transportation to the Dog Mountain hiking trail near Carson — and get their required permit in the process. Options are available from both Portland and Hood River on the Columbia Gorge Express and from the Skamania County fairgrounds on the Dog Mountain Shuttle every 30 minutes.
This trail requires permits, and car parking is limited. Taking transit will eliminate your need to find parking, and every bus rider will receive a permit, said a CAT press release. Seats on the shuttle are first-come, first-served and no reservations are required.
For more information on the Dog Mountain Shuttle, visit www.skamaniacounty.org/departments-offices/senior-services/dog-mountain-shuttle. For more information on the Columbia Gorge Express and to buy tickets, visit rideCATbus.org. For more information about the Dog Mountain Trail, visit www.alltrails.com/trail/us/washington/dog-mountain-trail.
