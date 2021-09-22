Gorge Artists Open Studio 2021 was held Sept. 17-19. and featured a host of local artists. One such artist was illustrator Autumn Quigley, who showed off her creative space in White Salmon. She said her work is inspired by nature, story, and folkways, and seeks to examine our relationship with the natural world. “As an illustrator, I work in a variety of mediums and often allow the narratives carried by the materials to inform the work,” she said.
Her website is at www.autumngquigley.com. She can be reached at 541-490-7823, or email autumn@autumnquigley.com. The studio is open year-round by appointment at 230 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon.
