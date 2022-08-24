Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Members of the Parkdale, Odell, and Hood River Valley Evening garden clubs, Central Gorge Master Gardeners and community members gathered on the afternoon of Aug. 14 to enjoy ice cream, cookies and root beer floats, while touring the Parkdale Memorial Garden, located at the intersection of Baseline Road and Dee Highway.
For some, it was a return trip to a garden that they have spent many hours in. For others, it was a first time experience. The consensus of all was that the Parkdale Memorial Garden is a treasure of the Upper Hood River Valley.
The garden received a Blue Star Memorial Bi-Way Marker that was dedicated on Oct. 10, 2021, and recently won the Garden of Distinction Award from the Oregon State Federation of Garden Clubs.
The Parkdale Memorial Garden is respectfully cared for by the Parkdale Garden Club, Central Gorge Master Gardener Association, and community members. All are invited to enjoy the garden. Those interested in helping with care and preservation of the garden, or in becoming a member of the Parkdale Garden Club should contact Kathy Hannen-Smith at khannensmith@gmail.com for more information.
