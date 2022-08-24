Parkdale Memorial Garden ice cream social

Members of the Parkdale Garden Club gather for a photo at the Parkdale Memorial Garden.

 Margo Dameier photo

Members of the Parkdale, Odell, and Hood River Valley Evening garden clubs, Central Gorge Master Gardeners and community members gathered on the afternoon of Aug. 14 to enjoy ice cream, cookies and root beer floats, while touring the Parkdale Memorial Garden, located at the intersection of Baseline Road and Dee Highway.

Community members of all ages attended the Parkdale Garden Club’s ice cream social on Aug. 14. 

For some, it was a return trip to a garden that they have spent many hours in. For others, it was a first time experience. The consensus of all was that the Parkdale Memorial Garden is a treasure of the Upper Hood River Valley.

Hood River Valley Evening Garden Club members Gloria Collie and Janis Gaylord enjoy root beer floats at the Parkdale garden Club ice cream social.