A degree program launched at Oregon State University - Cascades more than a decade ago to address the national need for energy-savvy engineers has contributed more than 200 workers to the field, with most working in Central Oregon and around the state.

One of only six accredited bachelor’s degrees of its kind in the country, the energy systems engineering program is housed in the OSU College of Engineering. Students enrolled in the program gain an understanding of mechanical, electrical and industrial engineering principles, as well as proficiency in energy consumption, distribution, storage, conversion and policies, enabling them to determine engineering solutions that will provide employers and clients maximum energy efficiency.