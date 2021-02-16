Hood River Valley High teacher Nan Noteboom teaches first period writing 122 outside Feb. 12 — part of a deal she made in November with second quarter students.
“I have three classes with 65-ish students,” she said. “I gave them a ‘Shelter Challenge’ — I told them that, if each class raised $25, I should add my own $25 and use the funds to buy hand warmers for our shelter … and I pledged to each from outside on the day of the first big snow in Odell so they could watch the snow.” She gave students until Thanksgiving break to raise the funds, but they raised $96 on the first day and $120 total. Noteboom delivered 216 sets of hand-warmers to the Hood River Warming Shelter Dec. 2, located this year at Valley Christian; they were received by Suze Nigl on behalf of the shelter. Even though it is now third quarter and Noteboom has a new set of students, she kept her part of the bargain. “My current students loved it.”
