THE DALLES — One Community Health (OCH) is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting a “Fiesta Cultural del Gorge” at One Community Health The Dalles on Saturday, Oct. 15 from noon to 5 p.m.
The event is a celebration of the Hispanic/Latinx community in the Gorge, and features Latinx artists and businesses. OCH will also be offering free COVID vaccines.
The fiesta is packed with entertainment and fun activities for adults and kids, including:
• Free tamales and food boxes for the first 100 guests
• Free COVID-19 vaccines (including the new Omicron booster)
• Entertainment: Floreo de soga (ropes dancing) with Carmelo Gamez, DJ Jerry with a G, Danza de los Chinelos (Chinelos dance performance), Danza Guada-lupana, and Amigos de la Sierra live music
• Free raffle with prizes from Berries by Felice, Nailed by Alina, Starbucks, Safeway, Spooky’s Pizza, and more
• Children’s activities and crafts including a photo booth and face painting
• Food from Tacos Tumbras, Cherry on Top, and Empanadas Maria Elba
• Featuring booths from local Gorge Hispanic and Latinx artists and businesses
“Hispanic Heritage Month is an important time to recognize and celebrate all that the Hispanic and Latinx community brings to the Gorge,” said OCH Chief Executive Officer Max Janasik. “OCH’s mission is to advance health and social justice in the Gorge, which includes celebrating the diversity of our community.
“We are also continuing our equity work by offering free COVID vaccines at the event for ages 6 months and up, including the new Omicron booster for ages 12 and up,” he continued. “We hope that you and your family will join us.”
One Community Health would like to thank the following for their sponsorship and/or donations towards the event: MarinMar Piñatas, La Mexicana Carniceria, Berries by Felice, Nailed by Alina, The Next Door, Inc., Oregon Health Authority, Safeway The Dalles, Starbucks The Dalles, Hood River Taqueria, Waucoma Bookstore, Spooky’s Pizza, Pretty Parties by Domx LLC, Chi-Le Gusta, Los Pinos Outdoor Co., Eternal Visions, JZ Shines Mobile Detailing, Ed Photo Works, The Dalles Library, Lake Taco LLC, Columbia Gorge Cleaning and Floor Service LLC, Aly’s Gift Shop, and Tierra de Lobos Winery.
