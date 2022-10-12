“Fiesta Cultural del Gorge”

THE DALLES — One Community Health (OCH) is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting a “Fiesta Cultural del Gorge” at One Community Health The Dalles on Saturday, Oct. 15 from noon to 5 p.m.

The event is a celebration of the Hispanic/Latinx community in the Gorge, and features Latinx artists and businesses. OCH will also be offering free COVID vaccines.