A warm welcome is open to all to enjoy a season of very special music at Hood River Valley Christian Church. On Sunday, Oct. 24, trombonists Bob Smith, Ed Price, Hugh Amick and French hornist Carol Goter, all members of the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association, will be providing service music for morning worship.
“We are so blessed by the amazing musicians we have within our community,” said HRVCC Pastor Alicia Speidel. “Over the past few years, several CGOA members have shared their wonderful gifts with us, and we so appreciate their presence and inspiration within our music ministry.
“As we move through fall toward the Advent season, we welcome violinists Chari Harrington and Melissa Arndt, who will be playing on Nov. 28, the first Sunday of Advent. And the following Sunday, Dec. 5, the string quartet of Chari, Melissa, Michelle Edwards and Nick Eby will grace us with their music. All are welcome! Please come join us!”
Worship begins on Sundays at 10:30am, HRVCC, 975 Indian Creek Road in Hood River.
Commented