THE DALLES — Faith Lutheran Church has welcomed Vicar Jesse Brubaker, installed on Aug. 20 by retired Pastor Steve Spencer. He began preaching Aug. 27 and will spend one year in The Dalles for his vicarage, a step in his seminary training after which he will be eligible to become a pastor. Faith Lutheran is part of the traditional Lutheran denomination called Missouri Synod, or LCMS.

Brubaker is from Southern California but has followed his faith to many different places, primarily in chapels and private schools with youth camps and services. His path in seminary training has been slightly different than some, considering his experience, and his Supervising Pastor Rev. Eric Lange remains offsite at Gresham Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church.