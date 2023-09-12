THE DALLES — Faith Lutheran Church has welcomed Vicar Jesse Brubaker, installed on Aug. 20 by retired Pastor Steve Spencer. He began preaching Aug. 27 and will spend one year in The Dalles for his vicarage, a step in his seminary training after which he will be eligible to become a pastor. Faith Lutheran is part of the traditional Lutheran denomination called Missouri Synod, or LCMS.
Brubaker is from Southern California but has followed his faith to many different places, primarily in chapels and private schools with youth camps and services. His path in seminary training has been slightly different than some, considering his experience, and his Supervising Pastor Rev. Eric Lange remains offsite at Gresham Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church.
“As a vicar I can be offsite from my supervisor because of my 13 years of experience in youth and family ministry,” he said. “I was director of Christian education, a position that requires a bachelor’s degree.”
His work has given him widespread experience in helping families, teens, and children whether they are working on their faith or going through hardships.
LCMS recently sent out a total of 80 vicars like Brubaker to serve communities and prepare for pastorship. The vicars are from one of two LCMS seminaries: Concordia Theological Seminary, Fort Wayne and Concordia Seminary, St. Louis. Brubaker believes he is the first vicar to join Faith Lutheran Church, and said The Dalles is the smallest town he has ever lived in.
The church hasn’t had a full-time pastor for the last year, and Spencer often leads Sunday worship services despite being retired. With Brubaker’s help, members of Faith Lutheran plan to be out in the community, attending city activities like farmers’ markets and praying with the people.
“We always want someone to be available at the church for passersby who need to address difficult things or maybe celebrate good and wonderful things,” Brubaker said.
He moved to the Gorge with his family, including four children and his wife Bethany. They met in the orchestra at Concordia University Irvine, where she played harp and he played saxophone. They have been married 15 years and Bethany is trained in elementary education; she was a teacher until she began homeschooling their children.
The family is excited to get to know the locals and explore more of the Gorge, like the Rowena Crest and Historic Highway area. Brubaker enjoys music, playing basketball, and spending time with his family. The small size of the town is something he looks forward to as a chance to know the people more intimately.
“Given my background with youth groups, afterschool Christian clubs or readings in The Dalles would be great [to set up]. I’d like to use the church space to actively serve the community,” said Brubaker. He is open to recommendations or suggestions from locals about the best way to get involved in The Dalles.
Brubaker invites anyone to join services at Faith Lutheran, where they offer Worship with Communion on first Saturdays of the month at 1:30 p.m.
They also offer Bible study at 9 a.m. and worship at 10 a.m. on the second, third, and final Sundays of the month. The church is located at 2810 West 10th St. in The Dalles.
