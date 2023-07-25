The Next Door recently announced that over the next several months, their Youth Advisory Council will be working to transform a portion of the office’s parking lot into a patio for local youth. Located at 1113 Kelly Ave., in The Dalles, the hope is that the Youth Council will be able to beautify a rarely-used space and make it into a safe and creative hangout spot for all youth, regardless of enrollment in The Next Door Inc.’s programs.
According to The Next Door, the Youth Council has been hard at work planning, designing and carefully choosing building materials in collaboration with an Innovations Academy intern. The covered patio is envisioned with well-equipped with ample seating for up to 20 youth. Future plans for the space include providing readily available information on community resources, installing garden boxes and coordinating youth-led art projects.
Commented