Greg Pack and Jeremy Riss

Greg Pack and Jeremy Riss

Mt. Hood Meadows, LLC has announced the promotion of Greg Pack to president and general manager, and Jeremy Riss to chief operating officer.

Pack has held many positions in the ski industry for more than 30 years. He has been instrumental in leading company-wide initiatives to improve the guest and team experience at both Mt. Hood Meadows and Cooper Spur Mountain Resort, said a press release.