Mt. Hood Meadows, LLC has announced the promotion of Greg Pack to president and general manager, and Jeremy Riss to chief operating officer.
Pack has held many positions in the ski industry for more than 30 years. He has been instrumental in leading company-wide initiatives to improve the guest and team experience at both Mt. Hood Meadows and Cooper Spur Mountain Resort, said a press release.
“Greg is a wonderfully supportive leader for our team and vibrant contributor to the community. His commitment to providing great experiences at our resorts is genuine and progressive,” said Matthew Drake, chairman and chief executive officer of Mt. Hood Meadows Oreg., LLC. “We are excited for him to take on this new role and build upon his already impressive career here with us.”
Riss joined Mt. Hood Meadows in 1994 as a ski instructor and worked his way up to vice president, commercial operations.
As chief operating officer, he will oversee day-to-day operations of the resorts, while also developing strategies that support continued improvements in the guest and team experience.
“Jeremy brings great depth of experience in ski resort operations and is a proven innovator, mentor and leader. We are confident Jeremy will help Mt. Hood Meadows continue to improve its many guest services and programs,” Drake said.
