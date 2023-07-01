Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print Subscriber Verification
Are you a current print subscriber to Columbia Gorge News? If so, you qualify for free access to all content on columbiagorgenews.com. Simply verify with your subscriber id to receive free access. Your subscriber id may be found on your bill or mailing label.
An art vendors' tent featuring Sierra Henderson (left) of Sierra Jill, who makes jewelry including rings from bullet casings, and Jessica Poole (right) of Little Bloom Ceramics, who makes ceramic mugs and dishes complete with cute fruit designs and more.
Steve Seymour of Mosier Valley Lavender stands in front of his vendor setup, complete with a functional vintage pickup truck. Mosier Fest took place on Saturday, June 24 at the Mosier Community School and featured a variety of vendors, live music and food trucks.
An art vendors' tent featuring Sierra Henderson (left) of Sierra Jill, who makes jewelry including rings from bullet casings, and Jessica Poole (right) of Little Bloom Ceramics, who makes ceramic mugs and dishes complete with cute fruit designs and more.
Laurel Brown photo
Steve Seymour of Mosier Valley Lavender stands in front of his vendor setup, complete with a functional vintage pickup truck. Mosier Fest took place on Saturday, June 24 at the Mosier Community School and featured a variety of vendors, live music and food trucks.
Laurel Brown photo
The crowd at Mosier Fest, lounging in the lawn and listening to live music. Covered tent area is for 21 and older to enjoy alcoholic beverages.
Laurel Brown photo
Main Street Mosier hosted the event, view looking into the 21 and older tents.
Laurel Brown photo
Tents on the left where the stage was set and musicians played for the crowd while guests danced and watched from the lawn.
This year’s Mosier Fest was a family event featuring vendors, music, sunshine, and local food trucks. The festival ran from noon until 8:30 p.m. just off the freeway and was hosted by Main Street Mosier, a nonprofit community organization.
More than 30 vendors set up shop in covered outdoor booths to sell their products until the early evening on June 24. Food trucks, too, stayed at the event for most of the day, with options like Eddie O’s BBQ, Pick Me! Popcorn, and Thai House. From paintings to home décor pieces, the hand-crafted items for sale had the familiar local feel of Mosier. Clothing, jewelry, ceramics, rocks and fossils, essential oils, pointillism work, and much more was for sale.
One of the market vendors, Steve Seymour of Mosier Valley Lavender, pulled up in a vintage green pickup truck as both his means of transportation and his product display table. He had items such as lotions, oils, and other lavender products for purchase.
Jessica Poole of Little Bloom Ceramics was excited to participate in her first art market, selling handmade ceramic pieces including mugs and dishes. Next to Poole, Sierra Henderson of Sierra Jill jewelry set up her wares, namely rings made from bullet casings and hand pieces inlaid with stones from a family mine in Arizona.
One of the youngest vendors at the festival, 11-year-old amateur rock and fossil collector had a table to show off his fossils, bones, and stones.
Main Street Mosier held a raffle and silent auction during the festival, offering items like wine packages, whitewater rafting trips, e-bike rentals, and tickets for the Mt. Hood Scenic Railroad. Musicians such as Lloyd Jones Struggle, Hardwood Heart, and Linda Yapp played throughout the day while guests danced in the lawn or watched from the 21 and over section.
Volunteers and sponsors made this free event possible and proceeds from the silent auction help support the revitalization of downtown Mosier.
Commented