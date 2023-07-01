This year’s Mosier Fest was a family event featuring vendors, music, sunshine, and local food trucks. The festival ran from noon until 8:30 p.m. just off the freeway and was hosted by Main Street Mosier, a nonprofit community organization.

More than 30 vendors set up shop in covered outdoor booths to sell their products until the early evening on June 24. Food trucks, too, stayed at the event for most of the day, with options like Eddie O’s BBQ, Pick Me! Popcorn, and Thai House. From paintings to home décor pieces, the hand-crafted items for sale had the familiar local feel of Mosier. Clothing, jewelry, ceramics, rocks and fossils, essential oils, pointillism work, and much more was for sale.

Mosier Fest

Main Street Mosier's raffle/silent auction items including wine packages, rafting trips, ebike rentals, and much more.