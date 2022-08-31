HRCSD and Wylde Wind & Water

Hood River County School District migrant summer school students participated in free, week-long watersport and safety classes on the Columbia River, thanks to the nonprofit Wylde Wind & Water.

 Photo courtesy Ellen Wylde/Wylde Wind & Water

As shared at the Aug. 18 Hood River County School District board meeting, migrant students participating in summer school this month have been learning water safety, paddle boarding and kayaking on the Columbia River.

Thanks to an Oregon Association Education Services District (OAESD) Summer Grant Program, the nonprofit Wylde Wind & Water was able to provide three weeks of free watersports and water safety classes to a rotating group of students.

