Eagle

A bald eagle perches on a cliff overlooking the Columbia River Gorge May 14 just off of State Route 14 near Lyle, Wash. and enjoys a sunny Friday afternoon. According to the National Audobon Society, annual migration patterns see these majestic birds of prey fly south from Canada for nesting during the winter months and often stay here in the Columbia River Gorge during the summer months, with abundant hunting opportunities for these raptors, who normally feed on waterfowls and fish.