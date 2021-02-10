I know this is being repetitive but whatever news comes in, I pass on. The volunteers of the Lyle Good Food Pantry want me to re-advise readers that it is open for existing and new clients from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2-4 p.m., every month on the first and third Wednesdays, on the corner of Third and Klickitat streets in Lyle. They are always looking for more volunteers. Also, if you have a surplus of canned goods, boxed meals, produce or eggs, or even clean dry grocery paper bags, they will be gratefully accepted. They can arrange to pick them up! Please call Kate at 509-281-0884 for more information or to offer your time to volunteer.
Since there’s been little news pouring in, and what does is mostly about the pandemic, I decided to add to it a bit and let you know, if you don’t already, the location of our closest vaccination depot. First, you have to be in the right group; Washington State is now allowing anyone 65 and older, the option first, then 55 and over. And a call for the appointment must be placed at 509-493-2133 ... then a trip to Northshore Medical Group at 65371 Highway 14, just west of Bingen. (Their address states White Salmon, as that section of Highway 14 is in White Salmon city limits.)
On the up side ... upon visiting a routine doctor appointment at the Northshore Medical Group, I saw some ladies outside, under an awning, in the freezing cold, giving vaccinations for this dreaded COVID-19. Placing themselves at the front line of this battle, as they were, you would think they would be a little miffed at being subjected to the harsh conditions, but they were all smiles and friendly as each subject approached. As it was, with my ineptness at modern phones, I had to approach one and ask for help in calling the front desk (inside where it’s warm) to let them know I was there and waiting. The lady that came to my rescue was very friendly and understanding, taking my phone and doing the necessary procedure. That, for some reason, did not work. She then took it upon herself to get my information and bodily enter the building to let them know that I was there. She didn’t have to do that. She could have let me know that she was not out there to cater to the likes of old senile women, but she was very graceful and kind. I’m sure that her family takes her caring for granted, but I didn’t; and I’m glad there are people out there like her.
Lyle is saddened with the passing of a life time resident, Gordon Macleod Sr. on Jan. 10, at age 82. As soon as more information is available, I will pass it along.
Experts report that after receiving the vaccines (two shots) which are expected to be highly effective, are still not perfect. Additionally, it usually takes your body at least a few weeks to build immunity after receiving the vaccines. Also, they still aren’t sure if the vaccines will prevent the spread of the infection. Their studies looked at how well the vaccines prevented symptomatic disease, but not asymptomatic infections or its transmission. In other words, if you’ve received both vaccinations, you are more likely to be protected, but you could still carry it and pass it along to others. We already know that wearing masks can reduce virus transmission greatly, so that’s why it’s important to continue to keep your mouth and nose covered and keep your distance for now. Keep up the prayers folks ... and those who haven’t yet ... join us.
Here we are at the beginning of our second month of the year 2021. Did you make a new year’s resolution? How’s that going? I hope you are hanging in there and following through. You know you will be far better off if you do. If you start to slide off the wagon, rethink why you started in the first place. Do you still want the goal? Is is still as important to you as was when you first made it? Questions like these all need answers for you to achieve the goal you set a month ago. If you find yourself weakening, find a support person ... not necessarily a spouse or a sibling, close friend or even God; it’s too easy to think, “They’ll love me anyway.” But what about respect? Not about losing their respect but respect for yourself. First, love yourself ... yes, be selfish ... do it for you, not for others. If you joined a group, pick out a teammate and support one another 24/7. Remember they will need you too. If it was important enough to start, then hang in there and finish the race ... you can do this!
Contact Mildred E. Lykens at 509-365-2273 or lykensme41@Gmail.com.
Commented