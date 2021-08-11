Lyle Good Food Pantry is adjusting its hours in August, and is open the first and third Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch).
Sincere condolences reach out to family and friends of William (Bill) Trujillo, who mourn his passing on July 20 at his home in Dallesport.
Don’t forget to get your ballots in for the school board position that is up for grabs at the Lyle School District. No matter your candidate choice, be sure to show your support of not only the person you think most capable, but who you feel will do the best job of supervising the education and the future for our students. The kids deserve our best candidate, whomever that will be. The candidates need your vote, the school board needs good officers, and the kids deserve the best.
The staff at Lyle School is excited to welcome students back again full-time for the 2021-2022 school year beginning Wednesday, Aug. 25. Doors open and breakfast will be served beginning at 8:30 a.m. As in recent years, Wednesdays are one-hour late start days to allow staff development time. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, classes start at 8 a.m. On Wednesday, classes begin at 9 a.m. Enrollment for new students only is Aug. 9-13, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come to the school office, upper level of the school, to get your child enrolled. A birth certificate, immunization records and parents’ contact information are needed.
We’ll also have a meet and greet for new kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students in August. More information can be found at www.lyleschools.org.
Our recent fires have ignited the need to inform the residents of the seriousness of the situation and what they can do for themselves in preparation of the emergency. Debbie McDonald (Red Cross) and Patty Elkins (Liaison for the Lyle Fire Department) held an informative meeting at the Lion’s Club on July 21 to enlighten, or reinforce, the need-to-know the three stages of evacuation and how to prepare. Leaflets were handed out (and can be obtained at the Lyle Post Office) to help you through the steps of preparation. When an emergency pops up its ugly head, you will find an emergency prepared check off list is valuable. This list reminds you of things you don’t think of before the need arises and panic sets in.
Along those lines: If your summer recreation includes the waterways, it is imperative that you give leeway and steer clear of any area that firefighting aircrafts have chosen to scoop or suction water to douse wildfires. Normally that area will be used continually while the need exists. One wouldn’t want to be inadvertently scooped up and dumped on the wildfire, now would one?
You can help keep the emergency away by abiding to the Burn Ban rules and common sense. If your actions start a wildfire, you can be financially liable for its destruction and cost of the fire — and morally accountable of endangering firefighters lives.
All in all, “preparation” is the answer and information is available through local and state wide organizations. The ball is in your court now — you are responsible to create your own preparation list and emergency route, but Debbie, ebron@embarqmail.com and Patty, CommunityLiaison@lylefire.com are there to help.
On Sept. 25, the town of Lyle will celebrate walking for various reasons and in your choice of ways. First is obviously for your health and as a role model for others. Second is the many ways to participate. There will be a parade walking for 12 and under, seniors walking laps to raise money, bird watching while walking, learning about the history of Lyle while walking, hiking at a trailhead and a walking for exercise! Oh, and there will be some healthy snacks and discussions about making our streets safe for more walking. So if you are one that loves to walk or needs the exercise,this one’s for you! Volunteers are needed. Contact Julie Larson, Lyle Community Council chair, lylecouncil@gmail.com, Cindy Bluemel, bluemel1@mac.com, or Bill Weiler, theland@gorge.net for more information.
•••
Send news to Mildred E. Lykens, 509-365-2273 or lykensme41@gmail.com.
Commented