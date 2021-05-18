Lyle Lions Club First Saturday Breakfast will return Saturday, June 5 from 7-10 a.m. at their community center on the corner the Fifth and Highway 14 in Lyle. Cost: Adults $7; 5 and under free; 6-12 years $4. We’re still “hashing” out the details on menu and seating and are optimistic that we can make it an efficient and enjoyable experience for all. We will be following the Klickitat County Department of Health guidelines, whatever they may be at that time.
After being on hold for more than a year, we are looking forward to serving our friends and neighbors and supporting our community, and we wish to express our appreciation to Tracy McCuen and Chief Dave of the Lyle Fire Department for installing new smoke detectors (courtesy of the Red Cross) and a carbon monoxide detector (courtesy of a grant received by the fire department) in the Lyle Lions Community Center.
Although I have no further information on his passing, Craig Pozzel passed away on Friday, April 30. His service was held in Cascade Locks on Thursday, May 6 in the waterfront park.
Starting May 9, the Lyle Merc business hours are from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. As they bow to local needs and preferences, let’s keep giving them our support.
The Mt. Adams Chamber Board’s Secretary Kip Miller visited the Lyle School with a check for $552 for their arts program — more than tripling the district’s art supplies budget. At the chamber-sponsored 2019 Art and Wine Festival, artists were allowed to participate for free but encouraged to donate to a new art scholarship fund if they made any sales. They and others eagerly donated funds to this program. Tammara Tippel, the chamber’s executive director, said, “As we had no events in 2020 to further build the fund, the board wanted to do something with the money now, for the purpose it was intended.” The chamber board voted to share the collected money between the four Klickitat County schools — Lyle, Wishram, Klickitat and Centerville — with the stipulation that the funds be used specifically for student art programs or supplies.
Our local kids are attacking a challenge of making “water sticks” from the tubes left after you’ve used up the paper towels. They are creating musical instruments to emulate what Axtec, Mayan and Inca cultures used to entice the rain. If you have a few tubes to spare out of your recycle bag, the Lyle school will be ever so grateful to take them off your hands.
A small group of Gorge farmers have created a new business called “Gorge Farmer Collective.” It’s easy to order — just type in your search engine “Gorge Farmer Collective” and it will take you to their website, then just place your order anytime between Thursday at 8 a.m. through and Sunday at midnight. Pick up your order every Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at a convenient location the website directs you to. You can register as a customer, or a producer to benefit each other in the community. Let’s give these new entrepreneurs some support and eat healthy while doing so.
Kate Willsen of the Good Food Pantry sent a message to pass along: “Please be advised that Good Food Pantry has used flower pots, seed trays, seeds, starts, etc., and organic potting soil to give away at our upcoming distributions in May and June, while supplies last. If anyone has seeds or starts to donate, they can bring them by during our open hours. We have stopped accepting paper bags for now (we have so many!) but we are collecting clean jars and bottles to fill with laundry and dish detergent. And in the future, our pet food will be distributed only to those who bring in a container that we can fill. These efforts are all being made to reduce plastic and to operate Good Food with an earth-friendly approach. In addition, if folks need personal hygiene items, we have some upon request. Also, WAGAP reminds its clients and our community that their increased SNAP benefits will go much farther if they start their shopping at the food pantries! There is much food to distribute — enough for all our neighbors in need. Don’t be shy!”
