Lyle Good Food Pantry will be switching from their present winter hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-4 p.m. to their first distribution day of spring starting March 3 to 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-5 pm. The pantry is open the first and third Wednesdays of each month. Tax-deductible monetary donations are accepted during those hours or can be sent to WAGAP, PO Box 805, Bingen, WA 98605. By putting “Lyle Good Food Pantry” in the memo line, all donations will go to Lyle and surrounding communities.
If you like cooking and wish new ideas or recipes, KLASAC invites you to a new kitchen venture by cooking together as a family and a community. You will receive a bag with everything you need to cook a meal and have the option of joining other community members via Zoom to cook together. If you are unable to join them or cannot access internet, you can still sign up by calling Sheila at 509-316-9523 and leave a message or email klasaccoalition@gmail.com. You will receive written directions and access to a video so you and your family can still enjoy and cook a meal together. Sign up space is limited, so call and leave your contact name, phone number, address, student’s name (if you have a child in Klickitat or Lyle School - only for delivery of the bag purposes).
A report from the Lyle Community Council is asking for feedback from the community on a long standing problem associated with the ongoing problem that’s plagued the sailboarders, windsurfers and fishermen for years. As the BNSF Railroad has made it against their rules to cross the tracks and has set barriers to keep those sport enthusiasts out, stating safety precaution as their motive. The LCC’s Sandbar/River Access Task Force has been gathering information and wish feedback from the Lyle residents about their thoughts on how making a public access to the sandbar in Lyle at the intersection of Old Highway 8 and State Highway 14, and the mouth of the Klickitat River will impact the community. What are impacts that should be considered? Can the community support this moving forward? Give your impression, yah or nah and why by emailing lylecouncil@gmail.com
Another little bit about Gordon Macleod Sr.: After his school years, Gordon joined the Air Force in 1956, was stationed in California and Washington for four years then the reserve for another two years. Gordon married Mariana Collum in 1957 and had three children, who begat nine grandchildren, who begat 22 great-grandchildren. After his Air Force years, he moved back to his birthplace family farm on Fisher Hill in Lyle. Later he became supervisor of the Klickitat County Road Department. After retirement, the family moved to The Dalles until his passing on Jan. 10, 2021. Gordon enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping with family and friends. In later years, he spent much time playing music with friends and 10 years with companion Norma Nichols. He will be laid to rest with his wife’s remains, at their Appleton Pleasant Hill Cemetery family plot, in a private celebration of life.
I had the question of, “Why are the post office box holders in Lyle charged an exorbitant amount per year when the Dallesport boxes are free?” I asked the Dallesport Postmaster but really did not comprehend the answer ... or maybe I was too angry to accept.
I received this information from one who lives there: “What I heard ... about 15 years ago, someone started a suit against the post office because it was not fair to charge residents for the only way they could get mail. Dallesport residents have no other option than to have a PO Box because there is no mail delivery here. Do all Lyle residents use the post office in order to receive their mail? If so, then they should not be charged. If they have mail delivery to their homes, then they would need to pay for their PO Box because the box is not necessary. Dallesport residents must show proof and sign a form each year showing that they are residents here.”
“Our Klickitat” is a Drug Free Communities program operated through Washington Gorge Action Programs Their calendar meetings are on the third Fridays from 9-10 a.m. It is a zoom meeting and can be found by contacting in various ways: OurKlickitat@gmail.com — 509-281-2399 — online at OurKlickitat.org and on Facebook at Our Klickitat.
A representative of the local Fire Dept/EMT staff wishes to get the word out to the local residents, 65 and older for scheduling their COVID-19 immune vaccine. To make a required appointment, call Goldendale’s Klickitat Valley Health’s COVID Hotline at 509-773-4029, Klickitat County Health Departmenet at 509-773-4565, Skyline Health 509-637-2926, or if you prefer to go to Northshore Medical Group 509-493-2133 in White Salmon, then follow their directions (possibly adding No. 9 when prompted). Be prepared to give your first and last name; date of birth; phone number, address, and perhaps insurance if any.
If transportation is an issue, Mt. Adams Transportation is available at no cost. But again, after you make your scheduled appointment, call 509-493-4662 for a ride and you (as well as other eligible members of your family) will be transported to and from the vaccine site.
