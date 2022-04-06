Today, April 6, Lyle Community Council and Lyle Volunteer Fire Department host a “Wildfire Risk Reduction Workshop” at the Lyle Activity Center on Highway 14. The event is free and will run from 5-7:30 p.m. at the center’s picnic shelter — or inside, should the weather not cooperate.
There are things you can do to protect your home from wildfire before one occurs to reduce the likelihood of your home igniting, said a press release. The workshop will focus on simple ways to make your home and property safer, with resources, information, and a Q&A also planned. More information is on Face-book (search FREE Wildfire Risk Reduction Workshop).
•••
This weekend, April 9-10, is Lyle Community Cleanup Day — which includes free recycling, yard debris collection and volunteer opportunities to help our neighbors.
The following dry, empty, clean and sorted items will be collected (group like items together) between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.: No. 1 clear plastic clamshell containers; plastic film (grocery bags, bread bags, bubble wrap, etc.), plastic baling twine, No. 5 and No. 6 plastic items (smaller than a basketball), white polystyrene, Styrofoam, cell phones, cords (decorative string lights), computers and laptops (excluding monitors), printers and fax machines, and electronics smaller than a basketball.
Please note: No televisions, computer monitors, or appliances will be accepted.
For more information and to register, visit Facebook (search Lyle Community Clean-Up!) or email LyleCouncil@gmail.com. The event is hosted by Lyle Community Council.
•••
The next Lyle Grange meeting will be held Saturday, April 9 beginning at 11 a.m. at Columbia Grange 87, located off Old Highway 8 near Canyon Road. A potluck will be held at noon. The meetings happen every second Saturday of the month.
The Lyle Lions Club meets the first and third Monday of each month — the next meeting occurring on April 18 at 6 p.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center on the corner of Fifth Street and Highway 14.
•••
The Bookmobile, sponsored by Fort Vancouver Regional Libraries, returns to the Lyle Merc from 9:30-10:15 a.m. (book return available) and the Lyle Activity Center from 10:30 a.m. to noon on April 13 and April 27. Books are available for all age groups, from babies to seniors, with Spanish books and free wifi is also available.
•••
Easter Fun Day returns to Howards Haven Animal Sanctuary, 37 Monogan Howard Road, Lyle, on Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free; donations are accepted but not expected.
RSVP for a time slot: Donette Frolin, 509-945-8362, Ann Slead, 541-571-3485, or Risi Howard, 541-705-7073. Participants will enjoy an Easter Egg hunt, coffee and cocoa, egg coloring (two eggs per child), fire pits, sunflower seed planting with Shauna, animal interaction, educational and coloring packets, duck feeding, tractor rides and the store; picnic tables are available.
•••
Do you have information regarding an event or news happening in Lyle? Email news@gorgenews.com. Photos welcome!
