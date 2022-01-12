Start your year off right by creating an emergency kit with all the necessary items that you most likely will need. For a list of those items, visit your local fire department or website MIL.WA.GOV/KITS. One never knows when or where a catastrophe can hit and it’s far better to be prepared than not.
Along that line, we must consider the worker’s out there in this terrible weather coming to our rescue or trying to keep us comfortable in our homes, by weathering the cold and dangerous conditions. All those diligent caring people, who fall in the category of the emergency medical field, and of course the PUD linemen who put your comfort above their own, when it comes to saving lives. If you see them working near you, throw out a “Thank You” and for those you don’t see, send a prayer for their safety.
•••
Someone has retired! Oh, look! It’s Terri Leininger, who has been serving our communities for over 15 years at the dispatch center. As a 911 communications officer, she was that calm voice for so many who called during their worst moments. Her voice was known well and trusted by all branches of our first responders, providing their safety and safe return home. She has left a void in the overall team that will be hard to fill. Enjoy your retirement Terri, you well deserve it!
•••
Folks, God calls us in all sorts of ways, but when rocks fall out of the sky so unexpectedly, we have to know that our time is not really ours. No one can foretell their future, nor plan against the inevitable, so embrace a communication with God to insure a place in His Kingdom. I write this because of the sad happening of the life lost with a boulder tumbling onto a car and killing one of the passengers just east of Lyle. And that incident was not the only one confronted by falling rock this season. So sad. Perhaps we could erect a line of fencing that could keep the falling rocks snug against the hillside as they descend?
•••
I still have Santa photos that have not been claimed. If your child was and you have not picked up their photos, call 509-365-2273.(afternoons preferable.) I don’t want to throw any of them away.
•••
Send news to Mildred E. Lykens, lykensme41@gmail.com.
Commented