Friends and family are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our upstanding citizens in Tim McMurrin. He was a shining light in our community and kept our water at the highest standards, receiving awards year after year for his efforts in our behalf. His memorial is Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Lion’s Club in Lyle.
•••
If you wish to learn the Ham Radio world, you have a chance, with Zoom meetings that will be held on each Tuesday beginning Feb. 1 from 6-8 p.m. with the final test on the Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. More information can be found at K7BLD@ARRL.NET. This hobby is for all ages and can be imperative in many disaster situations.
•••
I think many Lyle residents have one of our own to thank for picking up the trash and garbage that our regular company has neglected to do. I hear it is an angel among us that took pity on the ones who couldn’t, and he took it upon himself to gather up a lot of Lyle’s personal trash. Scuttlebutt has it that his name is Fred Raczykowski. So if you see him, give him a big THANK YOU from those of us that he went out of his way to help. It was a very thoughtful and noble thing to do.
•••
I made repeat phone calls to the parents of children that had their photos taken with Santa last month and got a few more takers, but there are still almost a dozen families that have not picked them up, and have one family that did not leave a name or phone number. If you have not been notified about the photos, give me a call at 509-365-2273. Parents, this was a free event that many volunteers worked hard to provide to you, so please come and make arrangements to pick them up. I’m very hesitant about throwing them away.
•••
Mildred E. Lykens writes about the community of Lyle every other week in Columbia Gorge News. To submit news items, call 509-365-2273 or email lykensme41@gmail.com.
